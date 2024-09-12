 Skip to main content

Petzl America Recalls GYM, PANDION and PANJI Climbing Harnesses Due to Fall Hazard

Petzl GYM, PANDION and PANJI climbing harnesses
The recalled harness can be put on backwards and the rope or carabiner can be attached to a non-weight-bearing leg loop elastic band, placing the user at risk of falling from height and sustaining serious injury, including paraplegia or death.

Repair
September 12, 2024
About 22,000 (In addition, about 5,800 were sold in Canada)

Petzl America, Inc. toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, email at Returns@petzl.com, or online at https://www.petzl.com/US/en/Operators/safety-alerts or www.petzl.com/US/en/Operators at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

This recall involves three Petzl climbing harnesses: the GYM harness (Model No. C032AA00), the PANDION harness (Model Nos. C029AA00 and C029AA01), and the PANJI harness (Model No. C028AA00). The recalled harnesses were used by operators of climbing gyms, adventure parks, guide companies, and consumers. Serial numbers are printed on a label inside the harnesses.

Recalled HarnessesSerial Numbers
GYM harness (Model C032AA00)18319xxxxxx through 19264xxxxxx, 19Jxxxxxxxxxx through 24Axxxxxxxxxx
PANDION harness (Model C029AA00)18321xxxxxx through 19264xxxxxx 19Jxxxxxxxxxx through 24Axxxxxxxxxx
PANDION harness (Model C029AA01)1827xxxxxx through 19262xxxxxx, 19Jxxxxxxxxxx through 23Axxxxxxxxxx
PANJI harness (Model C028AA00)18326xxxxxx through 19253xxxxxx, 19Jxxxxxxxxxx and 23Jxxxxxxxxxx
Consumers and operators of climbing gyms, adventure parks, search and rescue operations, and adventure guide companies should immediately stop using the recalled harnesses and contact Petzl America for a free repair.

There has been one report of a user in the United States suffering serious injuries from a fall.

Online and in stores at KarstSports, PeakTrading, Backcountry, OmniProGear, Moosejaw and other outdoor equipment stores from January 2019 through May 2024 for between $59.95 and $69.95.
Petzl America, Inc., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Malaysia
24-358

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

