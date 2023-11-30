Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations to the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DODO Baby House (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves DODO Baby House pack and play mattresses with model number YX-04. The date of manufacture can be found on a tag on the edge of the mattress. There is also a small dark blue tag on the mattress with a cartoon teddy bear holding a ball. The date of manufacture is in the format “YYYY.MM” representing year and month. Only mattresses manufactured on or after August 15, 2022 are included in the recall. The crib mattresses are 38 inches long and 26 inches wide. The top and bottom of the pack and play mattresses are light blue with white triangles printed on it.