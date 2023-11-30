Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations to the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DODO Baby House (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.
About 1,650
This recall involves DODO Baby House pack and play mattresses with model number YX-04. The date of manufacture can be found on a tag on the edge of the mattress. There is also a small dark blue tag on the mattress with a cartoon teddy bear holding a ball. The date of manufacture is in the format “YYYY.MM” representing year and month. Only mattresses manufactured on or after August 15, 2022 are included in the recall. The crib mattresses are 38 inches long and 26 inches wide. The top and bottom of the pack and play mattresses are light blue with white triangles printed on it.
Consumers should immediately stop using and destroy the pack and play mattresses by cutting them in half, then contact DODO Baby House to send photos of destroyed recalled products for a full refund. DODO Baby House and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.
DODO Baby House, of China
