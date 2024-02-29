 Skip to main content

Oso & Me Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of the Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Oso & Me “Animal Party” Pajama Set
Name of Product:
Children’s Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 29, 2024
Units:

About 170

Consumer Contact

Oso & Me collect at 415-742-5168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at ProductRecall@osoandme.com; or online at https://www.osoandme.com/pages/product-recall or www.osoandme.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page under “Support” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Oso & Me’s 100% cotton children’s long sleeve, two-piece pajama sets. The “Animal Party” style pajama sets are light blue with dark blue velvet piping, and have a print of lions, zebras, flamingos, monkeys, and bears. The recalled pajama sets were sold in sizes 3Y, 4Y, 5Y, 6Y, 7Y and 8Y and come with a reusable cotton gift bag with matching fabric. “Oso & Me” and the size are printed on the neck label and waist band label. “RN15567”, “Made in Sri Lanka”, and the care instructions appear on the side seam.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the children’s pajamas immediately and contact Oso & Me for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product will be asked to destroy the garment by cutting the top and bottom in half, and sending the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment to ProductRecall@osoandme.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold At:
Stores nationwide and online at Oso & Me, The Little, Mud Pie, Marigold Modern, Nellie George, Pitt Street Kids, Swaddle AL, and Bea Colette from January 2020 through November 2023 for about $98. Products were also gifted to influencers and friends of the brand directly by Oso & Me.
Importer(s):

Oso Children LLC, of San Francisco, California

Manufactured In:
Sri Lanka
Recall number:
24-135

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

