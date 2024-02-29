Oso & Me Recalls Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of the Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 170
Oso & Me collect at 415-742-5168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at ProductRecall@osoandme.com; or online at https://www.osoandme.com/pages/product-recall or www.osoandme.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page under “Support” for more information.
This recall involves Oso & Me’s 100% cotton children’s long sleeve, two-piece pajama sets. The “Animal Party” style pajama sets are light blue with dark blue velvet piping, and have a print of lions, zebras, flamingos, monkeys, and bears. The recalled pajama sets were sold in sizes 3Y, 4Y, 5Y, 6Y, 7Y and 8Y and come with a reusable cotton gift bag with matching fabric. “Oso & Me” and the size are printed on the neck label and waist band label. “RN15567”, “Made in Sri Lanka”, and the care instructions appear on the side seam.
Consumers should stop using the children’s pajamas immediately and contact Oso & Me for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product will be asked to destroy the garment by cutting the top and bottom in half, and sending the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment to ProductRecall@osoandme.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.
None reported
Oso Children LLC, of San Francisco, California
