Orly Recalls Lavender Scented Candles in a Round Wooden Bread Bowl Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The candle’s flames can reach excessive heights and can ignite the bowl, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 3,600
Orly Corporation at 800-917-2573, email at candlerecall@orly-corp.com or online at https://www.orly-corp.com/cracker-barrel-candle-recall and www.orly-corp.com and click on “Candle Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves lavender scented candles in a round wooden bread bowl. These three-wick candles weigh about 8 ounces and contain three strands of lavender on top. "CBOCS Distribution, Inc." and UPC 197712076826 are reflected on the label printed on the underside of the candle, as well as a warning on how to prevent fires.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lavender scented candle in a round wooden bread bowl, and return the product to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® location for a full refund.
The firm has received eight reports of flames reaching excessive heights, including three reports of minor burns.
CBOCS Distribution Inc., of Lebanon, Tennessee
