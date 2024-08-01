 Skip to main content

Origin 21 Wall Mirrors Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores Recalled Due to Laceration and Impact Hazards; Manufactured by Huahong Art Home Shares

  • Recalled Origin 21 Oval Black Framed Wall Mirror (front and back)
  • Recalled Origin 21 Rectangle Black Framed Wall Mirror (front and back)
Name of Product:
Origin 21 Oval and Rectangle Black Framed Wall Mirrors
Hazard:

The recalled mirrors can detach from the metal plate used for hanging, causing the mirror to fall, posing laceration and impact hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 01, 2024
Units:

About 27,400

Consumer Contact

Huahong Art Home Shares toll-free at 888-803-0488 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at wallmirrors@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/wallmirrors.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Origin 21 oval and rectangle wall mirrors. These mirrors were sold in black metal frames. The rectangle mirror measures 22 inches wide and 31 inches long, with model number L1-MH-1647. The oval mirror measures 24 inches wide and 36 inches long, with model number L1-MH-1693. The model numbers are printed on a label affixed to the back of the mirror.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors, and contact Huahong Art Home Shares for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to email photos of the mirror to receive the refund, or arrange for a pre-paid shipping box. Huahong Art Home Shares is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of the mirrors separating from the metal hanger and falling. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:
Lowe’s Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from October 2023 through April 2024 for between $60 and $80.
Manufacturer(s):
Huahong Art Home Shares Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Lowe’s Companies Inc., of Mooresville, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-327
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product