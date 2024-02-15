Ocean State Job Lot Recalls “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled greenhouses can overheat, posing a fire hazard resulting in property damage and injury.
About 12,800
Ocean State Job Lot toll-free at 833-209-7100 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or via email at customerservice@osjl.com; or Home Lot toll-free at 800-647-0783 or via email at support@mrpearl11.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Calipso “Combi” and Tiller & Rowe “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” products. The assembled height is 32” x 15” x 39”. The assembled product has an opaque cover with vents. It also has a storage shelf below the garden bed. The garden bed portion and legs are gray. The interior liner is lime green and has a removeable grid to space out seedlings.
Consumers should immediately stop using the “Combi” and “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” and contact Ocean State Job Lot for a full refund. Consumers who purchased this product at Ocean State Job Lot stores can return it to the store for a full refund or contact Customer Service for additional instructions.
Home Lot (eCommerce) customers should prominently mark “DO NOT USE” in permanent marker on the product and dispose of the product. Consumers who purchased from Home Lot will need to submit a photograph of the recalled product with “DO NOT USE” marked on it to Home Lot customer service at support@mrpearl11.com for a refund to their original method of payment. Consumers can visit https://about.oceanstatejoblot.com/category/product-recalls/ or https://about.oceanstatejoblot.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
The firm has received 10 reports of the recalled greenhouses overheating, including one report of injury.
Ocean State Jobbers Inc., of North Kingstown, Rhode Island
