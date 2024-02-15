 Skip to main content

Ocean State Job Lot Recalls “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Greenhouse
  • Recalled Greenhouse
Name of Product:
Calipso “Combi” and Tiller & Rowe “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed”
Hazard:

The recalled greenhouses can overheat, posing a fire hazard resulting in property damage and injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 15, 2024
Units:

About 12,800

Consumer Contact

Ocean State Job Lot toll-free at 833-209-7100 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or via email at customerservice@osjl.com; or Home Lot toll-free at 800-647-0783 or via email at support@mrpearl11.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Calipso “Combi” and Tiller & Rowe “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” products. The assembled height is 32” x 15” x 39”. The assembled product has an opaque cover with vents. It also has a storage shelf below the garden bed. The garden bed portion and legs are gray. The interior liner is lime green and has a removeable grid to space out seedlings.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the “Combi” and “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” and contact Ocean State Job Lot for a full refund. Consumers who purchased this product at Ocean State Job Lot stores can return it to the store for a full refund or contact Customer Service for additional instructions. 

Home Lot (eCommerce) customers should prominently mark “DO NOT USE” in permanent marker on the product and dispose of the product. Consumers who purchased from Home Lot will need to submit a photograph of the recalled product with “DO NOT USE” marked on it to Home Lot customer service at support@mrpearl11.com for a refund to their original method of payment. Consumers can visit https://about.oceanstatejoblot.com/category/product-recalls/ or https://about.oceanstatejoblot.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of the recalled greenhouses overheating, including one report of injury.

Sold At:
Ocean State Job Lot stores in New England for between $70 and $90, and nationwide by Home Lot online at Amazon, Ebay and Walmart from August 2019 through October 2023 for between $100 and $150.
Importer(s):

Ocean State Jobbers Inc., of North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Distributor(s):
Ocean State Jobbers Inc., dba Ocean State Job Lot, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island
Manufactured In:
France
Recall number:
24-121
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Greenhouse
Ocean State Job Lot Recalls “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” Due to Fire Hazard

The recalled greenhouses can overheat, posing a fire hazard resulting in property damage and injury.

Recalled Gas-powered Grass Trimmer
Husqvarna Recalls Grass Trimmers Due to Fire Hazard

Incorrect wiring in the ignition module on the recalled grass trimmers can cause an electrical spark or arcing, posing a fire hazard if gas is on or near the unit.

Recalled Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill
Traeger Pellet Grills Recalls Flat Top Propane Grills Due to Fire Hazard

The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled DR Power Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower
DR Power Equipment Recalls Tow-Behind Field & Brush Mowers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The exhaust pipe can break and cause damage to the unit due to excessive heat, especially in the presence of dry cuttings or spilled fuel, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Bobcat ZS4061SK
Doosan Bobcat North America Recalls Bobcat and Kubota Stand-On Zero Turn Lawnmowers Due to Crash and Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The dampers installed on the steering system of the mower can prevent the control levers from returning to the neutral position and the Operator Presence switch will not activate and stop the engine and blades, posing crash and laceration hazards to the operator or bystanders.

Recalled Kawasaki FR730V, FR691V, and FR651V General Purpose Engine
Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Used in Lawn and Garden Equipment Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The fuel tube could have been damaged due to improper workmanship while removing the fuel tube for repair, which could cause a fuel leak, posing fire and burn hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product