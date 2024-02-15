Ocean State Job Lot Recalls “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” Due to Fire Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the “Combi” and “Growing Table-Mini Greenhouse and Raised Garden Bed” and contact Ocean State Job Lot for a full refund. Consumers who purchased this product at Ocean State Job Lot stores can return it to the store for a full refund or contact Customer Service for additional instructions.

Home Lot (eCommerce) customers should prominently mark “DO NOT USE” in permanent marker on the product and dispose of the product. Consumers who purchased from Home Lot will need to submit a photograph of the recalled product with “DO NOT USE” marked on it to Home Lot customer service at support@mrpearl11.com for a refund to their original method of payment. Consumers can visit https://about.oceanstatejoblot.com/category/product-recalls/ or https://about.oceanstatejoblot.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.