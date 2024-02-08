 Skip to main content

Husqvarna Recalls Grass Trimmers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Gas-powered Grass Trimmer
  • Recalled Husqvarna Grass Trimmer (Model 130C)
  • Recalled Husqvarna Grass Trimmer (Model 130L)
  • Recalled Husqvarna Grass Trimmer (Model 330LK)
  • The SKU number is printed on the serial number tag on the bottom side of the motor housing
Name of Product:
Gas-powered Grass Trimmers
Hazard:

Incorrect wiring in the ignition module on the recalled grass trimmers can cause an electrical spark or arcing, posing a fire hazard if gas is on or near the unit.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 08, 2024
Units:

About 403,000 (In addition, about 17,230 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recalls@husqvarnagroup.com or online at www.husqvarna.com/us/recall or https://www.husqvarna.com/us/support/ and click on “Important Grass Trimmer Recall” located on the side of the homepage near the bottom for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves gas-powered Husqvarna Grass Trimmers with model numbers 330LK, 130C and 130L. The trimmers are orange and gray. "Husqvarna" and the model are printed on the motor housing. The SKU number is printed on the serial number tag on the bottom side of the motor housing. SKU numbers included in this recall are as follows: 

Model #SKU # 
330LK

970514501 

970514502

970514503

970514504

970545001

130C

970514301

970514302

970514303

970694601

970694701

130L

970514401

970514402

970514403

970694801

970694901

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grass trimmers and contact an authorized Husqvarna dealer to receive a free repair. The dealer locator is available at https://locations.husqvarna.com/us/.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of the recalled grass trimmers catching on fire, electrical spark or arcing, including two reports of property damage and one report of a consumer who suffered burns on their leg and arm when they attempted to extinguish a fire.

Sold At:
Husqvarna dealers, Lowes, Tractor Supply, and other home and gardens stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through November 2023 for between $250 and $300.
Manufacturer(s):
Husqvarna Professional Products Inc., of Charlotte, N.C.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-113
