Husqvarna Recalls Grass Trimmers Due to Fire Hazard

Incorrect wiring in the ignition module on the recalled grass trimmers can cause an electrical spark or arcing, posing a fire hazard if gas is on or near the unit.
About 403,000 (In addition, about 17,230 were sold in Canada)
Husqvarna toll-free at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recalls@husqvarnagroup.com or online at www.husqvarna.com/us/recall or https://www.husqvarna.com/us/support/ and click on “Important Grass Trimmer Recall” located on the side of the homepage near the bottom for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves gas-powered Husqvarna Grass Trimmers with model numbers 330LK, 130C and 130L. The trimmers are orange and gray. "Husqvarna" and the model are printed on the motor housing. The SKU number is printed on the serial number tag on the bottom side of the motor housing. SKU numbers included in this recall are as follows:
|Model #
|SKU #
|330LK
970514501
970514502
970514503
970514504
970545001
|130C
970514301
970514302
970514303
970694601
970694701
|130L
970514401
970514402
970514403
970694801
970694901
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grass trimmers and contact an authorized Husqvarna dealer to receive a free repair. The dealer locator is available at https://locations.husqvarna.com/us/.
The firm has received 12 reports of the recalled grass trimmers catching on fire, electrical spark or arcing, including two reports of property damage and one report of a consumer who suffered burns on their leg and arm when they attempted to extinguish a fire.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.