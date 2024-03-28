BJ's Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches Due to Burn Hazard

The tiki torch top can break open and/or fall off while lit, posing a burn hazard.
About 90,000
BJ's Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday, email at www.bjs.com/help/recall and click on the email icon, or visit www.bjs.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches sold at BJ's Wholesale Club. The Tiki Torches are five inches wide and 72 inches high, or six inches wide and 72 inches high on a wrought iron stake. The torches were sold with copper-plated, nickel-plated, black, or gray torch tops, with a fiberglass wick.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tiki torches and contact BJ's Wholesale Club for a full refund. Consumers should destroy and dispose of or return the tiki torches (with the fuel reservoir empty) to BJ's Wholesale Club to receive a refund.
The firm has received nine reports of the tiki torch top breaking open and/or falling off, resulting in two reports of burn injuries.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.