BJ's Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Copper-Plated Torch
  • Recalled Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Copper & Nickel-Plated Torch
  • Recalled Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torch
Name of Product:
Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches
Hazard:

The tiki torch top can break open and/or fall off while lit, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 28, 2024
Units:

About 90,000

Consumer Contact

BJ's Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday, email at www.bjs.com/help/recall and click on the email icon, or visit www.bjs.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches sold at BJ's Wholesale Club. The Tiki Torches are five inches wide and 72 inches high, or six inches wide and 72 inches high on a wrought iron stake. The torches were sold with copper-plated, nickel-plated, black, or gray torch tops, with a fiberglass wick.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tiki torches and contact BJ's Wholesale Club for a full refund. Consumers should destroy and dispose of or return the tiki torches (with the fuel reservoir empty) to BJ's Wholesale Club to receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received nine reports of the tiki torch top breaking open and/or falling off, resulting in two reports of burn injuries.

Sold At:
Exclusively at BJ's Wholesale Club locations nationwide and online at www.bjs.com from January 2015 through November 2023 for about $13.
Distributor(s):
BJ's Wholesale Club, of Marlborough, Massachusetts
Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
24-177
