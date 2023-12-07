Nap Queen Maxima Hybrid Mattresses Recalled by Adven Group Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Description:

This recall involves all sizes of the Nap Queen 12-inch Maxima Hybrid of Cooling Gel Memory Foam and Bonnell Spring Mattress, including model numbers NQIH12KK, NQIH12QQ, NQIH12FF, NQIH12TT and NQIH12TX. The mattress is single-sided and has white with gray-dotted fabric ticking, a dark gray 4-inch mesh stripe and wave quilted pattern on the sides, and a straight-line quilted pattern on the top of the mattress. The tape edges are white and gray striped. On the mattress label, sewn into the cover, is the model name “Maxima” with the model number and “Imported by Adven Group, LLC.” The mattresses were sold compressed in a box.