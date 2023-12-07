 Skip to main content

Nap Queen Maxima Hybrid Mattresses Recalled by Adven Group Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

  • Recalled Nap Queen 12-inch Maxima Hybrid Mattress
  • Close-up of fabric patterns on side and top of the mattress
Name of Product:
Nap Queen 12-inch Maxima Hybrid Mattress
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 1,540

Consumer Contact

Nap Queen toll-free at 866-387-6239 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://sleepqueens.myshopify.com/pages/napqueen-maxima-12-twin-size-mattress-recall or www.napqueensleep.com and click on the "Product Recall" banner at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all sizes of the Nap Queen 12-inch Maxima Hybrid of Cooling Gel Memory Foam and Bonnell Spring Mattress, including model numbers NQIH12KK, NQIH12QQ, NQIH12FF, NQIH12TT and NQIH12TX. The mattress is single-sided and has white with gray-dotted fabric ticking, a dark gray 4-inch mesh stripe and wave quilted pattern on the sides, and a straight-line quilted pattern on the top of the mattress. The tape edges are white and gray striped. On the mattress label, sewn into the cover, is the model name “Maxima” with the model number and “Imported by Adven Group, LLC.” The mattresses were sold compressed in a box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Nap Queen to receive a free fitted cover to put on the mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Overstock.com from February 2023 through May 2023 for between $170 and $350.
Importer(s):

Adven Group LLC, of Missouri City, Texas

Manufactured In:
Kosovo
Recall number:
24-041

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

