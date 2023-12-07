Nap Queen Maxima Hybrid Mattresses Recalled by Adven Group Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,540
Nap Queen toll-free at 866-387-6239 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://sleepqueens.myshopify.com/pages/napqueen-maxima-12-twin-size-mattress-recall or www.napqueensleep.com and click on the "Product Recall" banner at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all sizes of the Nap Queen 12-inch Maxima Hybrid of Cooling Gel Memory Foam and Bonnell Spring Mattress, including model numbers NQIH12KK, NQIH12QQ, NQIH12FF, NQIH12TT and NQIH12TX. The mattress is single-sided and has white with gray-dotted fabric ticking, a dark gray 4-inch mesh stripe and wave quilted pattern on the sides, and a straight-line quilted pattern on the top of the mattress. The tape edges are white and gray striped. On the mattress label, sewn into the cover, is the model name “Maxima” with the model number and “Imported by Adven Group, LLC.” The mattresses were sold compressed in a box.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Nap Queen to receive a free fitted cover to put on the mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal standard.
None reported
Adven Group LLC, of Missouri City, Texas
