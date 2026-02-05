 Skip to main content

Fixwal 7-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled Fixwal 7- drawer dresser (front)
  • Recalled Fixwal 7- drawer dresser (side)
  • Recalled Fixwal 7 drawer dresser (back)
Name of Product:
Fixwal 7-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 2,900

Consumer Contact

Momok by email at fixwaldresserrecall@outlook.com. 

  

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Fixwal 7-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in black and white and have a metal frame, wooden top, and seven collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers are 55.1 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 31.5 inches tall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Momok for a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the front, side, and back of the dresser with a permanent marker, take photos and email them to fixwaldresserrecall@outlook.com 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2023 through December 2025 for about $100.
Retailer:

Changzhou Xunchuang Home Furnishing Co., Ltd., dba Momok of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-248

