Fixwal 7-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 2,900
Momok by email at fixwaldresserrecall@outlook.com.
This recall involves the Fixwal 7-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in black and white and have a metal frame, wooden top, and seven collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers are 55.1 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 31.5 inches tall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Momok for a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the front, side, and back of the dresser with a permanent marker, take photos and email them to fixwaldresserrecall@outlook.com.
None reported
Changzhou Xunchuang Home Furnishing Co., Ltd., dba Momok of China
