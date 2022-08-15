Moonsea Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violation to the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Moonseasleep (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test and missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.
About 11,000
Moonseasleep by emailing service@moonseasleep.com or online at https://www.moonseasleep.com/pages/product-recalls or www.moonseasleep.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Moonseasleep pack and play mattresses. The mattresses are 37.5 inches long and 26 inches wide, are white and fold in a tri-fold pattern. The top of the mattress has a repeating diamond pattern. There is a small tag on the mattress with the date code in the format DD.MM.YYYY on it. The date codes from 15/08/2022 to 23/08/2023 are involved in this recall. The mattresses came folded in a black canvas bag with the brand “MOONSEA” printed on it.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pack and play mattresses, and contact Moonseasleep to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses. Moonseasleep and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Huangshan Yueyang Ecommerce Co. Ltd., of China
Huangshan Yueyang Electronic Commerce, D/B/A Moonseasleep, of China
