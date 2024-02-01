Meijer Recalls December Home Branded “Candelabra” Style Light Bulbs Due to Laceration Hazard

Some packages of the light bulbs can include 3V bulbs intended for battery powered fixtures instead of the 120V versions as labeled. If a 3V bulb is used in a 120V fixture, it can burst, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
About 19,200
Meijer at 800-927-8699 anytime or online at www.meijer.com/product-recalls or www.meijer.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves December Home branded candelabra style incandescent replacement light bulbs. The light bulbs have a metallic threaded base and glass shell. December Home is printed on the product packaging. They were sold in packages of one, two or three light bulbs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled light bulbs and return them to Meijer for a full refund.
The firm has received one report of an incident involving a 3V bulb used in a 120V fixture resulting in a “short out” in the fixture. No injuries have been reported.
Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan
