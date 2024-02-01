 Skip to main content

Meijer Recalls December Home Branded “Candelabra” Style Light Bulbs Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of Product:
DECEMBER HOME® Replacement Light Bulbs
Hazard:

Some packages of the light bulbs can include 3V bulbs intended for battery powered fixtures instead of the 120V versions as labeled. If a 3V bulb is used in a 120V fixture, it can burst, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 01, 2024
Units:

About 19,200

Consumer Contact

Meijer at 800-927-8699 anytime or online at www.meijer.com/product-recalls or www.meijer.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves December Home branded candelabra style incandescent replacement light bulbs. The light bulbs have a metallic threaded base and glass shell. December Home is printed on the product packaging. They were sold in packages of one, two or three light bulbs.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled light bulbs and return them to Meijer for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of an incident involving a 3V bulb used in a 120V fixture resulting in a “short out” in the fixture. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Wisconsin from October 2023 through November 2023 for about $1.50 for the packages of one or two bulbs, and $2 for the packages of three bulbs.
Importer(s):

Meijer Distribution Inc., of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
24-099
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

