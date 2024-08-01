Mattress Pads Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation; Manufactured by Avocado Mattress

 Skip to main content

Name of Product:
Avocado Organic Cotton Mattress Pad Protectors
Hazard:

The recalled mattress pads violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
August 01, 2024
Units:

About 55,480

Consumer Contact

Avocado Mattress toll-free at 844-326-5009 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@avocadomattress.com, or online at www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/recall or www.avocadogreenmattress.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Avocado-branded Organic Cotton Mattress Pad Protectors sold in sizes Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King. All sizes were sold in both a Standard Pocket and Deep Pocket version. The quilted, ivory-color mattress pads are made of cotton ticking and cotton fiber fill. Attached to the mattress pad is a law label listing “Model SFMPAVORG”, manufacturer name, date of delivery, date of manufacture, fiber content, and washing instructions.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress pads and contact Avocado Green Mattress to obtain a free replacement mattress pad, including shipping, at no charge. Consumers should cut the mattress pad in two, and write the date and initial the law label attached to the mattress pad. Then, consumers should upload photos of the cut mattress pad and dated and initialed law label to www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Avocado stores nationwide and online at www.avocadogreenmattress.com from January 2019 through March 2024 for between $200 and $370.
Manufacturer(s):
Avocado Mattress LLC, of Mexico
Importer(s):

Avocado Mattress LLC (d/b/a Avocado Green Mattress), of Fullerton, California

Manufactured In:
Mexico
Recall number:
24-330

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

