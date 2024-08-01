Mattress Pads Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Mattress Pad Flammability Regulation; Manufactured by Avocado Mattress

The recalled mattress pads violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.
About 55,480
Avocado Mattress toll-free at 844-326-5009 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@avocadomattress.com, or online at www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/recall or www.avocadogreenmattress.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Avocado-branded Organic Cotton Mattress Pad Protectors sold in sizes Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King. All sizes were sold in both a Standard Pocket and Deep Pocket version. The quilted, ivory-color mattress pads are made of cotton ticking and cotton fiber fill. Attached to the mattress pad is a law label listing “Model SFMPAVORG”, manufacturer name, date of delivery, date of manufacture, fiber content, and washing instructions.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress pads and contact Avocado Green Mattress to obtain a free replacement mattress pad, including shipping, at no charge. Consumers should cut the mattress pad in two, and write the date and initial the law label attached to the mattress pad. Then, consumers should upload photos of the cut mattress pad and dated and initialed law label to www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/recall.
None reported
Avocado Mattress LLC (d/b/a Avocado Green Mattress), of Fullerton, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.