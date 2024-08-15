Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com by MEIXIA Shop and Softbless

Description:

This recall involves baby loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby loungers were advertised as “baby lounger” and “co-sleeper” and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors, including Animal, Baby Crown, Classics Dinosaur, Crocodile, Deer, Dinosaur2, Elephant, Elk, Feather, Flower, Forest, Giraffe, Green Leaf, Gray-set, Gray Arrow, Leaves, Lion, Love, Sheep Monkey, Star, Triangle and White Leaf. “SLEEPING SET” is printed on a tag sewn on the interior of the cover of the baby loungers. “Mamibaby” or “Cosy Nation” is printed on a brand tag sewn on the exterior of the cover of most of the baby loungers, although some of the recalled baby loungers did not include either tag.