Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com by MEIXIA Shop and Softbless

The recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant; the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped; and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.
About 32,270
MEIXIA Shop by email at recallemail@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves baby loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby loungers were advertised as “baby lounger” and “co-sleeper” and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors, including Animal, Baby Crown, Classics Dinosaur, Crocodile, Deer, Dinosaur2, Elephant, Elk, Feather, Flower, Forest, Giraffe, Green Leaf, Gray-set, Gray Arrow, Leaves, Lion, Love, Sheep Monkey, Star, Triangle and White Leaf. “SLEEPING SET” is printed on a tag sewn on the interior of the cover of the baby loungers. “Mamibaby” or “Cosy Nation” is printed on a brand tag sewn on the exterior of the cover of most of the baby loungers, although some of the recalled baby loungers did not include either tag.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers, and contact MEIXIA Shop for information on how to dispose of the product to obtain a full refund. MEIXIA Shop and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Hangzhoumeixiajianzhushejiyouxiangongs D/B/A MEIXIA Shop and Softbless, of China
