Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com by MEIXIA Shop and Softbless

Name of Product:
Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant; the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped; and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 15, 2024
Units:

About 32,270

Consumer Contact

MEIXIA Shop by email at recallemail@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves baby loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby loungers were advertised as “baby lounger” and “co-sleeper” and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors, including Animal, Baby Crown, Classics Dinosaur, Crocodile, Deer, Dinosaur2, Elephant, Elk, Feather, Flower, Forest, Giraffe, Green Leaf, Gray-set, Gray Arrow, Leaves, Lion, Love, Sheep Monkey, Star, Triangle and White Leaf. “SLEEPING SET” is printed on a tag sewn on the interior of the cover of the baby loungers. “Mamibaby” or “Cosy Nation” is printed on a brand tag sewn on the exterior of the cover of most of the baby loungers, although some of the recalled baby loungers did not include either tag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers, and contact MEIXIA Shop for information on how to dispose of the product to obtain a full refund. MEIXIA Shop and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from June 2023 through June 2024 for between about $40 and $50.
Seller:

Hangzhoumeixiajianzhushejiyouxiangongs D/B/A MEIXIA Shop and Softbless, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-340

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Mamibaby Baby Lounger in Baby Crown print
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
