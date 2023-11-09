Magnolia Market Recalls 3-Wick Glass Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards (Recall Alert)

The recalled Magnolia 3-wick candles were manufactured with the incorrect wax, which can cause excessive flames on the wicks and cause the glass candle containers to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.
About 4,350
Magnolia Customer Service toll-free at 844-244-2006 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, or online at www.magnolia.com/CandleRecall or at www.magnolia.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page under the "Help" section for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Magnolia 26 oz. 3-Wick Glass Candles with batch number 120122. The recalled candles are in a frosted white glass container. LINEN, GREENHOUSE or STAY A WHILE are printed on the outside of the glass container. Only batch number 120122 is being recalled. The batch number is located on the label on the bottom of the candle, below the price.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Magnolia for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the candles online will be contacted directly. Magnolia Market is directly contacting all known purchasers.
The firm has received 13 reports of excessive flames on the wicks, resulting in the glass container breaking. Four of these incidents resulted in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Magnolia Market LLC, of Waco, Texas
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.