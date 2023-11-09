 Skip to main content

Magnolia Market Recalls 3-Wick Glass Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Stay A While Candle
  • Recalled Linen Candle
  • Recalled Greenhouse Candle
  • Batch Number 120122 on Bottom of Label
Name of Product:
Magnolia 26 oz. 3-Wick Glass Candles
Hazard:

The recalled Magnolia 3-wick candles were manufactured with the incorrect wax, which can cause excessive flames on the wicks and cause the glass candle containers to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 09, 2023
Units:

About 4,350

Consumer Contact

Magnolia Customer Service toll-free at 844-244-2006 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, or online at www.magnolia.com/CandleRecall or at www.magnolia.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page under the "Help" section for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Magnolia 26 oz. 3-Wick Glass Candles with batch number 120122. The recalled candles are in a frosted white glass container. LINEN, GREENHOUSE or STAY A WHILE are printed on the outside of the glass container. Only batch number 120122 is being recalled. The batch number is located on the label on the bottom of the candle, below the price.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Magnolia for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the candles online will be contacted directly. Magnolia Market is directly contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of excessive flames on the wicks, resulting in the glass container breaking. Four of these incidents resulted in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas and online at www.magnolia.com from December 2022 through August 2023 for about $58.
Retailer:

Magnolia Market LLC, of Waco, Texas

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-710
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

