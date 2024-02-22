Magik & Kover Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Magik & Kover (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.
About 1,200
Magik & Kover by email at bruandoli@126.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Magik & Kover pack and play mattresses manufactured from August 2022 through July 2023. The waterproof play yard mattress topper has a white mattress cover. “CertiPUR-US” is printed in a tag inside the cover, and batch number 221002US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on the back of that tag. “STANDARD 100” is printed on another tag.
Consumers should immediately stop using and destroy the recalled mattresses, and contact Magik & Kover to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattress. Magik & Kover and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Magik & Kover, of China
