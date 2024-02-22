 Skip to main content

Magik & Kover Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Magik & Kover (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Magik & Kover Waterproof Pack and Play Mattress
  • “CertiPUR-US” is printed on a tag inside the cover
  • Batch number 221002US and the manufacture date on the back of that tag
  • “STANDARD 100” is printed on another tag inside the mattress cover
Name of Product:
Magik & Kover Pack and Play Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 1,200

Consumer Contact

Magik & Kover by email at bruandoli@126.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Magik & Kover pack and play mattresses manufactured from August 2022 through July 2023. The waterproof play yard mattress topper has a white mattress cover. “CertiPUR-US” is printed in a tag inside the cover, and batch number 221002US and the manufacture date in the format “PD DD.MM/YYY” are printed on the back of that tag. “STANDARD 100” is printed on another tag.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using and destroy the recalled mattresses, and contact Magik & Kover to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattress. Magik & Kover and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from December 2022 through August 2023 for about $40.
Retailer:

Magik & Kover, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-738

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

