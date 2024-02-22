 Skip to main content

Machir Recalls Biometric Personal Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

Name of Product:
Machir Biometric Personal Safes
Hazard:

The biometric lock on the safes can fail and be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death if the safe is used to store firearms.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 22, 2024
Units:

About 24,820

Consumer Contact

Machir toll-free at 888-505-5195 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at Info@machir.com or online at https://machir.com/biorecall/ or https://machir.com/ and click on “Biometric Safe Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Machir biometric personal safes used to store personal items. They measure about 10 inches by 14 inches by 10 inches. The serial numbers are located on the lower righthand corner of the front door of the safe. The following serial number ranges are included in this recall:

SW190035551 – SW190038050
SW190070151 – SW190072650
SW190175401 – SW190175857 
SW190262061 – SW190264301
SVA2001200005001 – SVA2001200007000
SVA2001200014632 – SVA2001200014995
SVA2001200015001 – SVA2001200017577
SVA2001200086685 – SVA2001200089624
SVA2001200164001 – SVA2001200165000
SVA2001200115471 – SVA2001200119880 
SVA2001200122399 – SVA2001200124758
SVA2001200172611 – SVA2001200174080
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric lock feature, remove the batteries, and only use the key for the recalled safes to store their items until they get the free replacement. Contact Machir to receive instructions on disabling the biometric lock feature and on how to receive a free replacement safe. Consumers will be asked to disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled biometric reader to Info@machir.com in order to receive a replacement safe. The instructions on how to safely destroy the biometric reader are also located at http://machir.com/biorecall/.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of the recalled safes being opened by unauthorized users when the biometric lock failed to secure the safe. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com and Machir.com from July 2019 through at least September 2021 for about $98.
Importer(s):

Machir LLC, of Springfield, Missouri

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-129

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

