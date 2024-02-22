Machir Recalls Biometric Personal Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric lock feature, remove the batteries, and only use the key for the recalled safes to store their items until they get the free replacement. Contact Machir to receive instructions on disabling the biometric lock feature and on how to receive a free replacement safe. Consumers will be asked to disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled biometric reader to Info@machir.com in order to receive a replacement safe. The instructions on how to safely destroy the biometric reader are also located at http://machir.com/biorecall/.