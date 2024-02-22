Machir Recalls Biometric Personal Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death

The biometric lock on the safes can fail and be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death if the safe is used to store firearms.
About 24,820
Machir toll-free at 888-505-5195 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at Info@machir.com or online at https://machir.com/biorecall/ or https://machir.com/ and click on “Biometric Safe Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Machir biometric personal safes used to store personal items. They measure about 10 inches by 14 inches by 10 inches. The serial numbers are located on the lower righthand corner of the front door of the safe. The following serial number ranges are included in this recall:
|SW190035551 – SW190038050
|SW190070151 – SW190072650
|SW190175401 – SW190175857
|SW190262061 – SW190264301
|SVA2001200005001 – SVA2001200007000
|SVA2001200014632 – SVA2001200014995
|SVA2001200015001 – SVA2001200017577
|SVA2001200086685 – SVA2001200089624
|SVA2001200164001 – SVA2001200165000
|SVA2001200115471 – SVA2001200119880
|SVA2001200122399 – SVA2001200124758
|SVA2001200172611 – SVA2001200174080
Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric lock feature, remove the batteries, and only use the key for the recalled safes to store their items until they get the free replacement. Contact Machir to receive instructions on disabling the biometric lock feature and on how to receive a free replacement safe. Consumers will be asked to disable the biometric reader and email a photo of the disabled biometric reader to Info@machir.com in order to receive a replacement safe. The instructions on how to safely destroy the biometric reader are also located at http://machir.com/biorecall/.
The firm has received 15 reports of the recalled safes being opened by unauthorized users when the biometric lock failed to secure the safe. No injuries have been reported.
Machir LLC, of Springfield, Missouri
