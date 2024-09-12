 Skip to main content

MJKSARE High Chairs Recalled Due to Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for High Chairs; Imported by Worldwide Windows; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled MJKSARE High Chair
  • Back view of MJKSARE baby high chair
  • Sideview of MJKSARE baby high chair
  • Recalled MJKSARE high chairs packaging
  • Tag on seat cover of the recalled high chairs with date of manufacture and model number
Name of Product:
MJKSARE High Chairs
Hazard:

The recalled high chairs violate the regulations for high chairs, as the leg openings on the high chair are too wide, posing an entrapment hazard to infants. Additionally, the high chairs pose a fall hazard because the tray can become disengaged from the product.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 12, 2024
Units:

About 4,760

Consumer Contact

TONGAO by email at gztaamz@163.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves MJKSARE high chairs, model H-601. The high chairs fold open and closed and are covered in green padding. The front tray is green with a small cup holder. There is a tag on the bottom of the seat padding of the high chair with the date of manufacture in the format of “MM/YYYY.” All production dates are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the high chair, and contact TONGAO for instructions on how to dispose of the chair and receive a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from February 2024 through March 2024 for about $70.
Importer(s):

Worldwide Windows Inc., of China

Retailer:

Guangzhoutongaomaoyiyouxiangongsi d/b/a TONGAO, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-362

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled MJKSARE High Chair
MJKSARE High Chairs Recalled Due to Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for High Chairs; Imported by Worldwide Windows; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled high chairs violate the regulations for high chairs, as the leg openings on the high chair are too wide, posing an entrapment hazard to infants. Additionally, the high chairs pose a fall hazard because the tray can become disengaged from the product.

Recalled Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters toys
Shawshank LEDz Recalls Squeeze Plush Ball Monsters Toys and Easter Squeezable Toys Due to Injury Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Ace Hardware

The squeeze ball toy contains a liquid and glitter combination inside a thick membrane. If the membrane is ruptured, the glittery water can splash onto a child’s face and body, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled Mamibaby Baby Lounger in Baby Crown print
Mamibaby and Cosy Nation Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon.com by MEIXIA Shop and Softbless

The recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant; the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped; and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants.

Recalled RH Baby & Child’s Jeune French Contemporary Upholstered Panel Crib
RH Baby & Child Recalls Jeune French Contemporary Upholstered Panel Cribs Due to Choking Hazard

The cylindrical metal inserts in the crib’s wooden frame can become loose and detach, posing a choking hazard.

Recalled LED Light-up Jelly Ring Toys
Attom Tech Recalls LED Light-up Jelly Ring Toys Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Battery-Operated Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled light-up jelly ring toys violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the rings contain button cell batteries that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and can be easily accessed without requiring the use of a common household tool. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.

Recalled Peace Sports 512 CY125ATV-1 Utility Youth ATV
Peace Industry Group Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. The ATVs are also missing the required safety reflectors for vehicles intended for use by children 10 years and older. The 518 CY125ATV-6 model’s footguards pose a laceration, contusion, and amputation hazard if the rider’s foot enters the rear wheel environment. ATVs that fail to meet these mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product