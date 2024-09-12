MJKSARE High Chairs Recalled Due to Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for High Chairs; Imported by Worldwide Windows; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled high chairs violate the regulations for high chairs, as the leg openings on the high chair are too wide, posing an entrapment hazard to infants. Additionally, the high chairs pose a fall hazard because the tray can become disengaged from the product.
About 4,760
TONGAO by email at gztaamz@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves MJKSARE high chairs, model H-601. The high chairs fold open and closed and are covered in green padding. The front tray is green with a small cup holder. There is a tag on the bottom of the seat padding of the high chair with the date of manufacture in the format of “MM/YYYY.” All production dates are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the high chair, and contact TONGAO for instructions on how to dispose of the chair and receive a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported.
Worldwide Windows Inc., of China
Guangzhoutongaomaoyiyouxiangongsi d/b/a TONGAO, of China
