Little Sleepies Recalls Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product:
Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs
Hazard:

The care instruction label on the Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 12, 2023
Units:

About 450,000 (In addition, about 3,331 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Little Sleepies online at www.littlesleepies.com/pages-recall or at www.littlesleepies.com and click on “Product Recall”. Consumers can also email Little Sleepies at hello@littlesleepies.com, or call toll-free at 866-330-3353 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib. The recalled Sleepyhead Loveys are intended to be used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket. The recalled Bandana Bibs are intended to be worn by babies during mealtime to protect clothing, as well as for drooling or teething babies and toddlers. The products come in a variety of colors and patterns.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bib away from children and remove the care instruction label to eliminate the hazard or, if consumers do not wish to remove the label, they can return the products using pre-paid shipping from the company for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company received two reports of care instruction labels becoming detached from the recalled Lovey. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.littlesleepies.com and at boutique stores nationwide from February 2021 through September 2023 for between $12 and $48.
Distributor(s):
Little Sleepies, of Sherman Oaks, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-007
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

