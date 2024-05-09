Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Yangxi and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.
About 60
Yangxi via email at marketing.us@hotmail.com, online at the Yangxi Storefront page on Amazon.com, or Amazon.com Seller Profile: Yangxi for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Koriemfa multi-purpose bike helmets for teens and adults in size Medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 21-1/2 to 22-1/2 inches. The helmets are sold in the color blue, with black padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. The model "W-001", the serial number "LDW202103", and Manufacture Date “03/2021” are printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet. “KORIMEFA” is printed on the front of the helmet.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Korimefa helmets and contact Yangxi for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, then take a photo, and send the photo to the recalling firm by email at marketing.us@hotmail.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmet. Yangxi is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Shanghai Yangxi Dian Zi Shang Wu You Xian Gong Si, DBA Yangxi, of China
