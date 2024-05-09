 Skip to main content

Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Regulations for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Yangxi and Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Name of Product:
Korimefa Multi-Purpose Bike Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability requirements of the CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 09, 2024
Units:

About 60

Consumer Contact

Yangxi via email at marketing.us@hotmail.com, online at the Yangxi Storefront page on Amazon.com, or Amazon.com Seller Profile: Yangxi for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Koriemfa multi-purpose bike helmets for teens and adults in size Medium (M), fitting a head circumference of about 21-1/2 to 22-1/2 inches. The helmets are sold in the color blue, with black padding, black straps, and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. The model "W-001", the serial number "LDW202103", and Manufacture Date “03/2021” are printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet. “KORIMEFA” is printed on the front of the helmet.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Korimefa helmets and contact Yangxi for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, then take a photo, and send the photo to the recalling firm by email at marketing.us@hotmail.com. After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmet. Yangxi is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online at Amazon.com from April 2022 through November 2022 for about $24.
Importer(s):

Shanghai Yangxi Dian Zi Shang Wu You Xian Gong Si, DBA Yangxi, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-232

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

