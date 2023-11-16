 Skip to main content

Khaite Recalls Women's High Heeled Sandals Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Louisa Strappy Sandal, violet
  • Recalled Louisa Strappy Sandal, black
  • Recalled Louisa Strappy Sandal, white
  • Recalled Seigel Heel Sandal, black
  • Recalled Seigel Heel Sandal, natural
  • Recalled Linden Sandal, scarlet red
  • Recalled Linden Sandal, khaki
  • Recalled Linden Sandal, warm white
  • Recalled Linden Sandal, natural
  • Recalled Linden Sandal, sapphire
Name of Product:
Women's high heeled sandals (Spring Summer 2024 collection, Louisa, Linden and Seigel Heel Sandals)
Hazard:

The heels on the shoes can detach, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 16, 2023
Units:

About 1,860

Consumer Contact

Contact Khaite by email at info@khaite.com any time.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three styles of KHAITE high heeled sandals. The style names are LINDEN SANDAL, LOUISA STRAPPY SANDAL and SEIGEL HEEL SANDAL from the Spring Summer 2024 collection. The model numbers are F3047-780-580, F3057-803-121, F3057-726-200, F3053-809-200, F3053-809-100, F3053-726-826, F3047-808-362, F3047-803-121, F3047-790-905, F3047-783-170 are printed on the shoeboxes. “Khaite” is printed on the soles of all Khaite shoes.

Image

Style Code

Description

Color

Fabric

Price

Louisa Strappy Sandal, Violet

F3053-726-826

LOUISA STRAPPY SANDAL

VIOLET

SUEDE

$1,080

Louisa Strappy Sandals, black

F3053-809-200

LOUISA STRAPPY SANDAL

BLACK

LEATHER

$1,080

Louisa Strappy Sandal, white

F3053- 809-100

LOUISA STRAPPY SANDAL

WHITE

LEATHER

$1,080

Seigel Heel, black

F3057-726-200

SEIGEL HEEL SANDAL

BLACK

SUEDE

$920

Seigel Heel Sandal, natural

F3057-803-121

SEIGEL HEEL SANDAL

NATURAL

NOVELTY MATERIAL

$920

Linden Sandal, scarlet red

F3047-780-580

LINDEN SANDAL

SCARLET RED

PATENT LEATHER

$950

Linden Sandal, khaki

F3047-790-905

LINDEN SANDAL

KHAKI

LEATHER

$1,080

Linden Sandal, warm white

F3047-783-170

LINDEN SANDAL

WARM WHITE

LEATHER

$920

Linden Sandal, natural

F3047-803-121

LINDEN SANDAL

NATURAL

NOVELTY MATERIAL

$980

Linden Sandal, sapphire

F3047-808-362

LINDEN SANDAL

SAPPHIRE

NOVELTY MATERIAL

$980


 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shoes and contact Khaite for a full refund. For those who purchased shoes through a Khaite store or Khaite.com, email info@khaite.com for instructions on how to return and to receive free shipping and a full refund. Purchasers from third-party retailers must return the product to the third-party retailer to receive a full refund or store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Khaite, Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and other independent stores worldwide and online at Khaite.com, Net-a-porter.com, and MatchesFashion.com from October 2022 through July 2023 for between $920 and $1,080.
Distributor(s):
Khaite LLC, of New York
Manufactured In:
Italy
Recall number:
24-027
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Louisa Strappy Sandal, violet
Khaite Recalls Women's High Heeled Sandals Due to Fall Hazard

The heels on the shoes can detach, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Nightgowns for Girls, Long Vintage Soft Cotton Sleepwear, Full Length Nightdress
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold by iMOONZZZ Exclusively on Amazon.com

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Sleepyhead Lovey (Shown in the Star Pattern)
Little Sleepies Recalls Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs Due to Choking Hazard

The care instruction label on the Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Blanket Sleepers
Children’s Blanket Sleepers and Robes Recalled by International Intimates Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards

The recalled children’s blanket sleepers and robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled men’s clasp beaded bracelet
H&M Recalls Men’s Clasp Beaded Bracelets Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; High Levels of Lead Content

The clasp on the beaded bracelet contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Style # 3022341, vendor # 7000541
The Children's Place Recalls Two Styles of Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the jeans can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product