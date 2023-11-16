Khaite Recalls Women's High Heeled Sandals Due to Fall Hazard

The heels on the shoes can detach, posing a fall hazard.
About 1,860
Contact Khaite by email at info@khaite.com any time.
Recall Details
This recall involves three styles of KHAITE high heeled sandals. The style names are LINDEN SANDAL, LOUISA STRAPPY SANDAL and SEIGEL HEEL SANDAL from the Spring Summer 2024 collection. The model numbers are F3047-780-580, F3057-803-121, F3057-726-200, F3053-809-200, F3053-809-100, F3053-726-826, F3047-808-362, F3047-803-121, F3047-790-905, F3047-783-170 are printed on the shoeboxes. “Khaite” is printed on the soles of all Khaite shoes.
|
Image
|
Style Code
|
Description
|
Color
|
Fabric
|
Price
|
|
F3053-726-826
|
LOUISA STRAPPY SANDAL
|
VIOLET
|
SUEDE
|
$1,080
|
|
F3053-809-200
|
LOUISA STRAPPY SANDAL
|
BLACK
|
LEATHER
|
$1,080
|
|
F3053- 809-100
|
LOUISA STRAPPY SANDAL
|
WHITE
|
LEATHER
|
$1,080
|
|
F3057-726-200
|
SEIGEL HEEL SANDAL
|
BLACK
|
SUEDE
|
$920
|
|
F3057-803-121
|
SEIGEL HEEL SANDAL
|
NATURAL
|
NOVELTY MATERIAL
|
$920
|
|
F3047-780-580
|
LINDEN SANDAL
|
SCARLET RED
|
PATENT LEATHER
|
$950
|
|
F3047-790-905
|
LINDEN SANDAL
|
KHAKI
|
LEATHER
|
$1,080
|
|
F3047-783-170
|
LINDEN SANDAL
|
WARM WHITE
|
LEATHER
|
$920
|
|
F3047-803-121
|
LINDEN SANDAL
|
NATURAL
|
NOVELTY MATERIAL
|
$980
|
|
F3047-808-362
|
LINDEN SANDAL
|
SAPPHIRE
|
NOVELTY MATERIAL
|
$980
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shoes and contact Khaite for a full refund. For those who purchased shoes through a Khaite store or Khaite.com, email info@khaite.com for instructions on how to return and to receive free shipping and a full refund. Purchasers from third-party retailers must return the product to the third-party retailer to receive a full refund or store credit.
None reported
