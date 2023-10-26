Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Used in Lawn and Garden Equipment Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ariens brand name with mower models IKON, IKON Onyx, and Apex, and under the Gravely brand name with mower models ZT X, ZT XL, ZT HD, and ZT HD Stealth, and under the Husqvarna brand name with mower models TS142TXD, TS242TXD, TS242XD, Z248F, and Z254F, and under the John Deere brand name with mower models Z330M and Z330R, and under the Redmax brand name with mower model RZT48. The recalled engines are model year 2023 FR730V, FR691V, and FR651V. The recalled engine model and serial numbers are located on the engine fan housing. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Recalled Kawasaki Engines