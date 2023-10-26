Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Used in Lawn and Garden Equipment Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The fuel tube could have been damaged due to improper workmanship while removing the fuel tube for repair, which could cause a fuel leak, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 954
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA toll-free at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html or www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the top of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ariens brand name with mower models IKON, IKON Onyx, and Apex, and under the Gravely brand name with mower models ZT X, ZT XL, ZT HD, and ZT HD Stealth, and under the Husqvarna brand name with mower models TS142TXD, TS242TXD, TS242XD, Z248F, and Z254F, and under the John Deere brand name with mower models Z330M and Z330R, and under the Redmax brand name with mower model RZT48. The recalled engines are model year 2023 FR730V, FR691V, and FR651V. The recalled engine model and serial numbers are located on the engine fan housing. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.
Recalled Kawasaki Engines
|
Engine Model Number
|
Specification Number
|
Engine Serial Number Range
|
FR651V
|
GS28
|
A full list of serial numbers included in this recall are on the firm’s website at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html recall notice RP230415.
|
FR691V
|
GS19
|
FR730V
|
FS15
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled engines used in lawn and garden equipment and contact Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA for a free repair.
None reported
