Kawasaki Motors USA Recalls Engines Used in Lawn and Garden Equipment Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Kawasaki FR730V, FR691V, and FR651V General Purpose Engine
  • Recalled Engine model and serial number identification label
  • Ariens IKON with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Ariens IKON Onyx with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Ariens APEX with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Gravely ZT X with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Gravely ZT XL with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Gravely ZT HD with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Gravely ZT HD Stealth with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Husqvarna TS142TXD with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Husqvarna TS242TXD with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Husqvarna TS242XD with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Husqvarna Z248F with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • Husqvarna Z254F with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • John Deere Z330M with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • John Deere Z330R with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
  • RedMax RZT48 with Recalled Kawasaki Engine
Name of Product:
Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines used in Ariens, Gravely, Husqvarna, John Deere and Redmax brand lawn mowers
Hazard:

The fuel tube could have been damaged due to improper workmanship while removing the fuel tube for repair, which could cause a fuel leak, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 26, 2023
Units:

About 954

Consumer Contact

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA toll-free at 866-836-4463 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html or www.kawasakienginesusa.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the top of the homepage for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ariens brand name with mower models IKON, IKON Onyx, and Apex, and under the Gravely brand name with mower models ZT X, ZT XL, ZT HD, and ZT HD Stealth, and under the Husqvarna brand name with mower models TS142TXD, TS242TXD, TS242XD, Z248F, and Z254F, and under the John Deere brand name with mower models Z330M and Z330R, and under the Redmax brand name with mower model RZT48. The recalled engines are model year 2023 FR730V, FR691V, and FR651V. The recalled engine model and serial numbers are located on the engine fan housing. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Recalled Kawasaki Engines

Engine Model Number

Specification Number

Engine Serial Number Range

FR651V

GS28

A full list of serial numbers included in this recall are on the firm’s website at www.kawasakienginesusa.com/product-recall.html recall notice RP230415.

FR691V

GS19

ES29

FR730V

FS15
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled engines used in lawn and garden equipment and contact Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA for a free repair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Kawasaki, Ariens, Gravely, Husqvarna, John Deere, and Redmax dealers, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Tractor Supply stores nationwide from July 2023 through August 2023 for between $3,500 and $8,000 for the lawn and garden equipment sold with the recalled engines.
Manufacturer(s):
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A., of Maryville, Missouri
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-705
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

