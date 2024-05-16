Kano Laboratories Recalls Super Lube® Products Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act

Description:

The recall involves Super Lube products which include the following: Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant, Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid, and Metal Protectant and Corrosion Inhibitor. The products are used to prevent corrosion in various machinery.

Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant was sold in a four-ounce white spray bottle (item number 85004), a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle (item number 85032), and a one-gallon (item number 85010) white plastic bottle with a handle. The container bears the brand Super Lube followed by a flag of green, blue, orange, and yellow stripes.

Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid was sold in a one-gallon white plastic bottle (item number 86010) with a handle.

Super Lube Metal Protectant & Corrosion Inhibitor was sold in a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle with a handle (item numbers 83032 / 83032A). The Super Lube products have one of the following lot numbers located on the bottom or rear label:

Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant

Size Item Number Lot Number 1.0 Gallon Bottle 85010 17348 L24 – 23320 K26 1.0 Quart Trigger Sprayer 85032 17290 J35 – 23320 K26 4 ounce Bottle 85004 17348 L24 – 23320 K26



Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid

Size Item Number Lot Number 1 Gallon Bottle 86010 16120 D48 – 24040 B16



Super Lube Metal Protectant & Corrosion Inhibitor