Kano Laboratories Recalls Super Lube® Products Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act

Name of Product:
Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant, Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid, and Super Lube Metal Protectant and Corrosion Inhibitor (consumer sizes of five gallons or less)
Hazard:

The recalled products contain either ethylene glycol or low-viscosity petroleum distillates, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Additionally, petroleum distillates can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and/or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 16, 2024
Units:

About 3,700

Consumer Contact

Kano Laboratories at 800-253-5823 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@super-lube.com, or online at www.super-lube.com/recall or www.super-lube.com and click on Technical Resources and select “Recall” from the menu for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Super Lube products which include the following: Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant, Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid, and Metal Protectant and Corrosion Inhibitor. The products are used to prevent corrosion in various machinery.

Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant was sold in a four-ounce white spray bottle (item number 85004), a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle (item number 85032), and a one-gallon (item number 85010) white plastic bottle with a handle. The container bears the brand Super Lube followed by a flag of green, blue, orange, and yellow stripes.

Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid was sold in a one-gallon white plastic bottle (item number 86010) with a handle.

Super Lube Metal Protectant & Corrosion Inhibitor was sold in a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle with a handle (item numbers 83032 / 83032A). The Super Lube products have one of the following lot numbers located on the bottom or rear label: 

Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant

Size  Item Number Lot Number
1.0 Gallon Bottle 85010 17348 L24 – 23320 K26
1.0 Quart Trigger Sprayer  85032 17290 J35 – 23320 K26
4 ounce Bottle 85004 17348 L24 – 23320 K26


Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid 

Size  Item Number Lot Number
1 Gallon Bottle 86010 16120 D48 – 24040 B16


Super Lube Metal Protectant & Corrosion Inhibitor

Size  Item Number Lot Number
1 Quart Trigger Sprayer 83032 / 83032A 17348 L24  - 23297 J49
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled Super Lube® products out of the sight and reach of children, and contact Kano Laboratories for a full refund. Consumers will need to provide proof of possession by emailing a photo of their product to info@super-lube.com to receive their full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Grainger Parts, E & R Industrial Sales, Home Depot, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other websites from January 2018 through January 2024 for between $5.50 and $445.
Manufacturer(s):
Kano Laboratories LLC, of Bohemia, New York
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-237

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Front Labels of Recalled Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant




