Kano Laboratories Recalls Super Lube® Products Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act

The recalled products contain either ethylene glycol or low-viscosity petroleum distillates, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Additionally, petroleum distillates can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and/or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal.
Kano Laboratories at 800-253-5823 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@super-lube.com, or online at www.super-lube.com/recall or www.super-lube.com and click on Technical Resources and select “Recall” from the menu for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Super Lube products which include the following: Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant, Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid, and Metal Protectant and Corrosion Inhibitor. The products are used to prevent corrosion in various machinery.
Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant was sold in a four-ounce white spray bottle (item number 85004), a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle (item number 85032), and a one-gallon (item number 85010) white plastic bottle with a handle. The container bears the brand Super Lube followed by a flag of green, blue, orange, and yellow stripes.
Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid was sold in a one-gallon white plastic bottle (item number 86010) with a handle.
Super Lube Metal Protectant & Corrosion Inhibitor was sold in a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle with a handle (item numbers 83032 / 83032A). The Super Lube products have one of the following lot numbers located on the bottom or rear label:
Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant
|Size
|Item Number
|Lot Number
|1.0 Gallon Bottle
|85010
|17348 L24 – 23320 K26
|1.0 Quart Trigger Sprayer
|85032
|17290 J35 – 23320 K26
|4 ounce Bottle
|85004
|17348 L24 – 23320 K26
Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid
|Size
|Item Number
|Lot Number
|1 Gallon Bottle
|86010
|16120 D48 – 24040 B16
Super Lube Metal Protectant & Corrosion Inhibitor
|Size
|Item Number
|Lot Number
|1 Quart Trigger Sprayer
|83032 / 83032A
|17348 L24 - 23297 J49
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled Super Lube® products out of the sight and reach of children, and contact Kano Laboratories for a full refund. Consumers will need to provide proof of possession by emailing a photo of their product to info@super-lube.com to receive their full refund.
