Jool Baby Recalls Nova Baby Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations

  • Recalled Jool Baby Nova Baby Infant Swing
  • Model JBP-NOVA-GRY and the manufacture date are printed on the sewn-in warning label on the back of the swing’s seat.
  • New seat warning label to be provided as part of the repair kit
Name of Product:
Jool Baby Nova Baby Infant Swings
Hazard:

The swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the swing fails to meet mandatory warning requirements regarding sleep under the swing standard.

Remedy:
New Instructions
Repair
Recall Date:
March 07, 2024
Units:

About 63,100

Consumer Contact

Contact Jool Baby toll-free at 888-788-5665 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, on Friday, email at recall@JoolBaby.com or online at www.JoolBaby.com/recall or www.JoolBaby.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Jool Baby’s Nova Baby infant swings, manufactured from June 2022 through September 2023. The recalled swings are gray and measure about 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches high. They have a round aluminum base with music buttons on the front, a metal seat frame, a cloth seat with restraints and a headrest, and a canopy with hanging toys (yellow moon, blue cloud, and pink star.) The swings can be powered using AAA batteries or an AC adaptor and came with an electronic remote control. “Jool Baby” appears on the swing’s base and “NOVA” on the seat label. The manufacturing date code in month, day, year format can be found on the sewn-in warning label on the back of the swing’s seat.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings for sleep, and contact Jool Baby to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. Consumers should upload a photo of the warning label to the firm’s online registration page at www.JoolBaby.com/recall. Once registered, Jool Baby will send consumers a repair kit consisting of a new seat with updated on-product warnings, updated plush toys and an updated remote control.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart stores and online at www.JoolBaby.com, www.amazon.com, www.babylist.com, www.target.com, www.walmart.com and other websites from November 2022 through November 2023 for about $150.
Importer(s):

Jool Products LLC, dba Jool Baby, of Lakewood, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-145

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Jool Baby Nova Baby Infant Swing
Recalled 226pcs 5mm (0.2 inch) Magnetic Stones Toy Creativity Development DIY Magnetic Beads
High-Powered Magnetic Ball Sets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy

The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled SINGES 3-in-1 Baby High Chair and Booster Seat
SINGES 3-in-1 High Chair and Booster Seats Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulations for High Chairs and Booster Seats; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com; Imported and Sold by Shenzhen Yingjieshang Trade

The recalled high chair which converts into a booster seat violates the safety regulations for both high chairs and booster seats. Multiple failures were identified including, but not limited to, insufficient restraint system, stability, static load, latching and locking mechanisms, leg openings, warnings, labels, and literature. The product can tip over or collapse and present a fall hazard to children.

Recalled Bubble Bear Gray Style Crib Mattress
Bubble Bear Crib Mattresses Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Coral Island

The recalled crib mattresses violate the federal safety regulation for mattresses by failing to meet the flammability and labeling requirements, posing a fire hazard to children.

Recalled LFC Baby 2-Pack Sleep Suit
Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard and Violation of Federal Flammability Standards; Sold Exclusively by Liverpool Football Club

The recalled children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Spring Spirit Pack and Play Mattress
Spring Spirit and Biloban Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard to Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Biloban (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

