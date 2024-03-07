Jool Baby Recalls Nova Baby Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations

The swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the swing fails to meet mandatory warning requirements regarding sleep under the swing standard.
About 63,100
Contact Jool Baby toll-free at 888-788-5665 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, on Friday, email at recall@JoolBaby.com or online at www.JoolBaby.com/recall or www.JoolBaby.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Jool Baby’s Nova Baby infant swings, manufactured from June 2022 through September 2023. The recalled swings are gray and measure about 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches high. They have a round aluminum base with music buttons on the front, a metal seat frame, a cloth seat with restraints and a headrest, and a canopy with hanging toys (yellow moon, blue cloud, and pink star.) The swings can be powered using AAA batteries or an AC adaptor and came with an electronic remote control. “Jool Baby” appears on the swing’s base and “NOVA” on the seat label. The manufacturing date code in month, day, year format can be found on the sewn-in warning label on the back of the swing’s seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings for sleep, and contact Jool Baby to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. Consumers should upload a photo of the warning label to the firm’s online registration page at www.JoolBaby.com/recall. Once registered, Jool Baby will send consumers a repair kit consisting of a new seat with updated on-product warnings, updated plush toys and an updated remote control.
None reported
Jool Products LLC, dba Jool Baby, of Lakewood, New Jersey
