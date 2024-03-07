Jool Baby Recalls Nova Baby Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations

Description:

The recall involves Jool Baby’s Nova Baby infant swings, manufactured from June 2022 through September 2023. The recalled swings are gray and measure about 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches high. They have a round aluminum base with music buttons on the front, a metal seat frame, a cloth seat with restraints and a headrest, and a canopy with hanging toys (yellow moon, blue cloud, and pink star.) The swings can be powered using AAA batteries or an AC adaptor and came with an electronic remote control. “Jool Baby” appears on the swing’s base and “NOVA” on the seat label. The manufacturing date code in month, day, year format can be found on the sewn-in warning label on the back of the swing’s seat.