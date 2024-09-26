John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Crash Hazard

The front bell crank in the brake linkage can fail causing the tractor to lose braking, resulting in a crash hazard.
About 147,900 (In addition, about 16,800 were sold in Canada)
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu, under “Parts & Service”, located at the top of the webpage, or click on https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 1023E, 1025R and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors with the model number and “John Deere” printed on the hood. The recalled tractors are green and yellow, and were sold with both opened and closed operator stations. The serial numbers of tractors included in this recall can be found at www.deere.com. Click on “Parts & Service” and scroll to “Recall” or go to www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/. The serial number is located on the frame, on the front right side of the tractor, near the engine.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the tractor into the dealer for a free repair. If the consumer is not able to transport the tractor to a dealer’s location, then the dealer will make arrangements to repair the unit at the consumer’s residence. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received four reports of the brake linkage failing, including one hospitalization and two impact injuries and minor property damage to the tractors.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.