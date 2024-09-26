 Skip to main content

John Deere Recalls Compact Utility Tractors Due to Crash Hazard

Name of Product:
John Deere 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors
Hazard:

The front bell crank in the brake linkage can fail causing the tractor to lose braking, resulting in a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 26, 2024
Units:

About 147,900 (In addition, about 16,800 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu, under “Parts & Service”, located at the top of the webpage, or click on https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 1023E, 1025R and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors with the model number and “John Deere” printed on the hood. The recalled tractors are green and yellow, and were sold with both opened and closed operator stations. The serial numbers of tractors included in this recall can be found at www.deere.com. Click on “Parts & Service” and scroll to “Recall” or go to www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/. The serial number is located on the frame, on the front right side of the tractor, near the engine.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the tractor into the dealer for a free repair. If the consumer is not able to transport the tractor to a dealer’s location, then the dealer will make arrangements to repair the unit at the consumer’s residence. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the brake linkage failing, including one hospitalization and two impact injuries and minor property damage to the tractors.

Sold At:
Authorized John Deere dealers nationwide from November 2017 through July 2024 for between $12,700 and $21,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Deere & Company, of Moline, Illinois
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-377
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

