Home Design Recalls Upholstered Low Profile Standard and Platform Beds Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The recalled beds can break, sag or collapse during use, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.
About 527,177 (In addition, about 55,847 in Canada)
Online at http://www.homedesign-us.com/recall or http://www.homedesign-us.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information, by phone toll-free at 833-383-2967 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at recall@homedesign-us.com.
This recall involves all Home Design Part number 80002 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, Part number 80032 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, Part number 80055 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Beds, Part number 80071 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds, and Part number 80053 Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Beds. Part number 80002 is a gray, warm gray, or blue bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring, available in twin, full, queen and king size. Part number 80032 is a gray or beige bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring, available in twin, full, queen and king size. Part number 80055 is a silver gray, gray, or black bed frame with standard supports requiring a box spring, available in king size. Part number 80071 is a gray, beige, or black bed frame with platform supports which does not require a box spring, available in twin, full, queen or king. Part number 80053 is a warm gray bed frame with platform supports which does not require a box spring. Part number 80053 does not have a center support leg halfway along the side rail. The part number is provided in the installation manual and was printed on the packaging. The recalled bed frames have a law label on the back of the headboard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Home Design for free replacement slats and side rails. Consumers must send an image of the bed and the law label, or proof of purchase, to recall@homedesign-us.com to receive the free repair. Home Design is contacting known purchasers directly.
Home Design has received 128 reports of the beds breaking, sagging or collapsing during use, including 36 injuries.
Home Design Inc., of Silver Lake, Indiana
