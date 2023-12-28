 Skip to main content

High-Powered Magnetic Balls Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy

  • Recalled Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks
Name of Product:
Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks
Hazard:

The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because the sets contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 28, 2023
Units:

About 4,240

Consumer Contact

Joybuy Marketplace Express collect at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, by email at oversea-service@jd.com, or online at https://www.walmart.com/seller/16214 for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 5mm magnetic balls which are small, spherical, loose and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact Joybuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund. Joybuy is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Sold At:
Exclusively online at Walmart.com from February 2022 through April 2023 for between $14 and $15.
Seller:

Shanghai Yanlei Network Technology Co. Ltd., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy), of Irvine, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-071

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

