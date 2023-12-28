High-Powered Magnetic Balls Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy

The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because the sets contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.
About 4,240
Joybuy Marketplace Express collect at 302-426-4543 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, by email at oversea-service@jd.com, or online at https://www.walmart.com/seller/16214 for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 5mm magnetic balls which are small, spherical, loose and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag.
Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact Joybuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund. Joybuy is notifying all known purchasers directly.
None reported. CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.
Shanghai Yanlei Network Technology Co. Ltd., of China, through JD E Commerce America Limited (dba Joybuy), of Irvine, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
