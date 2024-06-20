 Skip to main content

Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled TRUBLU iQ LT Length Version with Gray Strip on Front Cover
  • Recalled TRUBLU iQ XL Length Version with Purple Tag
  • Recalled TRUBLU iQ+ LT Length with Catch-and-Hold Brake
  • Recalled TRUBLU iQ+ XL Length with Catch-and-Hold Brake
  • Location of Serial Number on Handle of the Recalled TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay
  • Location of Serial Number on Bottom of the Recalled TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay
Name of Product:
TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices
Hazard:

The recalled auto belay device can fail to retract, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 20, 2024
Units:

About 2,200 (In addition, about 254 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Head Rush Technologies collect at 720-565-6885 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@headrushtech.com, or online at https://info.headrushtech.com/hubfs/Product_Recalls/2024_TRUBLUEiQ_Voluntary_Recall.pdf or www.headrushtech.com and click on the “2024 TruBlue iQ Voluntary Recall” banner for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices, which enable climbers to safely descend while climbing. The TRUBLUE iQ is gray with blue handles and a gray sash on the front cover. The TRUBLUE IQ+ has an added catch-and-hold brake on the front. The LT versions of the iQ and iQ+ have blue tags above the blue webbing hand grip; the XL versions have a purple tag. The recalled auto belay devices have a serial number within the following serial number ranges printed on the device’s handle, as well on the bottom of the device:

ModelSerial Number RangeMounting Height
TRUBLUE iQ LT (12.5m)iQ0014492 through iQ0036407<9m (29.5ft)
TRUBLUE iQ XL (20m)iQXL01283 through iQXL02678<17.5m (57.4ft)
TRUBLUE iQ+ LT (12.5m)iQP00110 through iQP00161<9m (29.5ft)
TRUBLUE iQ+ LT (12.5m)iQP000164 through iQP000356<9m (29.5ft)
TRUBLUE iQ+ XL (20m)iQXLP0104 through iQXLP0182<17.5m (57.4ft)
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using recalled auto belay devices, and contact Head Rush Technologies for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 31 reports of incidents involving impaired retraction, including one consumer fall. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.headrushtech.com from November 2022 through February 2024 for between $2,800 and $4,600.
Manufacturer(s):
Head Rush Technologies, of Louisville, Colorado
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-277
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

