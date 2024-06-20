Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard

The recalled auto belay device can fail to retract, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.
About 2,200 (In addition, about 254 were sold in Canada)
Head Rush Technologies collect at 720-565-6885 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@headrushtech.com, or online at https://info.headrushtech.com/hubfs/Product_Recalls/2024_TRUBLUEiQ_Voluntary_Recall.pdf or www.headrushtech.com and click on the “2024 TruBlue iQ Voluntary Recall” banner for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices, which enable climbers to safely descend while climbing. The TRUBLUE iQ is gray with blue handles and a gray sash on the front cover. The TRUBLUE IQ+ has an added catch-and-hold brake on the front. The LT versions of the iQ and iQ+ have blue tags above the blue webbing hand grip; the XL versions have a purple tag. The recalled auto belay devices have a serial number within the following serial number ranges printed on the device’s handle, as well on the bottom of the device:
|Model
|Serial Number Range
|Mounting Height
|TRUBLUE iQ LT (12.5m)
|iQ0014492 through iQ0036407
|<9m (29.5ft)
|TRUBLUE iQ XL (20m)
|iQXL01283 through iQXL02678
|<17.5m (57.4ft)
|TRUBLUE iQ+ LT (12.5m)
|iQP00110 through iQP00161
|<9m (29.5ft)
|TRUBLUE iQ+ LT (12.5m)
|iQP000164 through iQP000356
|<9m (29.5ft)
|TRUBLUE iQ+ XL (20m)
|iQXLP0104 through iQXLP0182
|<17.5m (57.4ft)
Consumers should immediately stop using recalled auto belay devices, and contact Head Rush Technologies for a free inspection and repair.
The firm has received 31 reports of incidents involving impaired retraction, including one consumer fall. No injuries have been reported.
