 Skip to main content

Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Head Rush Technologies TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Device (12.5 Meter Version)
  • Recalled Head Rush Technologies TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Device (16 Meter Version)
  • Location of Model Number and Serial Number
Name of Product:
TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Devices
Hazard:

The auto belay device backup brake can fail to activate, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 22, 2024
Units:

About 220

Consumer Contact

Head Rush Technologies collect at 720-565-6885 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at inf@headrushtech.com, or online at https://info.headrushtech.com/hubfs/Product_Recalls/2024_TRUBLUESpeed_Limited_Recall.pdf or www.headrushtech.com and click on the “Recall” banner for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Head Rush Technologies TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Devices, 12.5m and 16m versions. The device enables climbers to safely descend after a speed climbing event. The device is gray with blue handles, the 12.5m version has black webbing handgrip above the carabiner, and the 16m version has blue webbing handgrip. The model TRUBLUE Speed TBSD150-20 and serial number are on a label located on the handle. The auto belay devices have a serial number within the serial number range: TBSD00098 through TBSD01180.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled auto belay devices and contact Head Rush Technologies for a free inspection and repair. Head Rush Technologies is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one incident report involving brake failure, causing the user to fall, resulting in a broken ankle.

Sold At:
Online at www.headrushtech.com from May 2017 through July 2021 for between $2,800 and $2,900.
Manufacturer(s):
Head Rush Technologies, of Louisville, Colorado
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-347
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Head Rush Technologies TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Device (12.5 Meter Version)
Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard

The auto belay device backup brake can fail to activate, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Brompton T-Line Foldable Bicycle
Brompton Bicycle Recalls Brompton T-Line Foldable Bicycles Due to Fall Hazard

A loss of alignment between the handlebar and front wheel, due to insufficient torquing of steerer clamp bolts, can cause the rider to lose control of the steering, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Peace Sports 512 CY125ATV-1 Utility Youth ATV
Peace Industry Group Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Regulations

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the child rider’s body or head impacts the handlebars at a high rate of speed. Additionally, the parking brakes fail to hold, posing a collision hazard. The ATVs are also missing the required safety reflectors for vehicles intended for use by children 10 years and older. The 518 CY125ATV-6 model’s footguards pose a laceration, contusion, and amputation hazard if the rider’s foot enters the rear wheel environment. ATVs that fail to meet these mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooter
DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Dynamo E-Scooters Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crash Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart.com

The e-scooter’s brakes can fail, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard.

Recalled Artic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobile (black)
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls 2024 Arctic Cat Mountain 600 Snowmobiles Due to Crash Hazard

The pin on the u-joint of the steering knuckle was not swagged correctly, which can allow the pin to come out of the u-joint and cause the rider to lose steering control, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled Razor Icon electric scooter
Razor Recalls Icon Electric Scooters Due to Fall Hazard

The downtube of the recalled electric scooter can separate from the floorboard during use, posing a fall hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product