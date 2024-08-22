Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Devices Due to Fall Hazard

The auto belay device backup brake can fail to activate, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.
About 220
Head Rush Technologies collect at 720-565-6885 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at inf@headrushtech.com, or online at https://info.headrushtech.com/hubfs/Product_Recalls/2024_TRUBLUESpeed_Limited_Recall.pdf or www.headrushtech.com and click on the “Recall” banner for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Head Rush Technologies TRUBLUE Speed Auto Belay Devices, 12.5m and 16m versions. The device enables climbers to safely descend after a speed climbing event. The device is gray with blue handles, the 12.5m version has black webbing handgrip above the carabiner, and the 16m version has blue webbing handgrip. The model TRUBLUE Speed TBSD150-20 and serial number are on a label located on the handle. The auto belay devices have a serial number within the serial number range: TBSD00098 through TBSD01180.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled auto belay devices and contact Head Rush Technologies for a free inspection and repair. Head Rush Technologies is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received one incident report involving brake failure, causing the user to fall, resulting in a broken ankle.
