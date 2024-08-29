HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations Recalled Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported; Imported by ZAGG; Sold by ACG, QVC and ZAGG

The lithium-ion batteries in the HALO 1000 Portable Power Station can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards that can lead to serious injury or death.
About 5,740
HALO 1000 recall hotline toll-free at 888-345-0481 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at halo5528@sedgwick.com, or online at https://halo1000recall.expertinquiry.com/.
Recall Details
Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is announcing the recall of HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations sold by ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG), of Midvale, Utah, Alliance Consumer Group (ACG), of Roanoke, Texas, and retailer QVC Inc., of West Chester, Pennsylvania. A 79-year-old man in Bradenton, Florida died from smoke inhalation from a fire involving the recalled portable power station in his home in June 2022.
In addition to the death, the firms have collectively received four reports of fires involving the HALO 1000 Portable Power Station, including two reports of smoke inhalation one of which included burn injuries.
ZAGG, ACG and retailer QVC sold about 5,740 units of the portable power stations from October 2021 through March 2022 for between $1,000 and $1,300.
The portable power stations are high-capacity lithium-ion battery power banks with three USB-A charge ports, a USB-C fast charge port, three AC outputs, two DC outputs, a DC socket, an LCD display, a built-in flood light, and a collapsible handle. The following HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations are included in this recall:
|Product Description/Color
|Model Number
|SKU
|UPC
|Stone Gray
|PS-1000
|801108111
|840056145528
|Carbon
|PS-1000
|801108112
|840056145535
|Desert Sand
|PS-1000
|801108113
|840056145542
|Midnight Blue
|PS-1000
|801108114
|840056145559
|Woodland Green
|PS-1000
|801108115
|840056145566
The model number, SKU number and UPC are located on the bottom of the product. Units sold by QVC subject to the recall were sold under QVC item number E235474.
Consumers are urged to stop using the portable power stations immediately, cut the power cord, and contact the firm for a free replacement.
Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.
The portable power stations were imported by ZAGG and manufactured by Shenzhen DBK Electronics Co. Ltd., of China.
CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.
Consumers should immediately stop using the portable power stations, and contact the HALO Recall hotline for a free replacement portable power station.
A 79-year-old man in Bradenton, Florida died from smoke inhalation from a fire involving the recalled portable power station in his home in June 2022.
In addition to the death, the firms have collectively received four reports of fires involving the HALO 1000 Portable Power Station, including two reports of smoke inhalation one of which included burn injuries.
ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG), of Midvale, Utah
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.