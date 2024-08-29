HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations Recalled Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards; One Death Reported; Imported by ZAGG; Sold by ACG, QVC and ZAGG

Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is announcing the recall of HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations sold by ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG), of Midvale, Utah, Alliance Consumer Group (ACG), of Roanoke, Texas, and retailer QVC Inc., of West Chester, Pennsylvania. A 79-year-old man in Bradenton, Florida died from smoke inhalation from a fire involving the recalled portable power station in his home in June 2022.

In addition to the death, the firms have collectively received four reports of fires involving the HALO 1000 Portable Power Station, including two reports of smoke inhalation one of which included burn injuries.

ZAGG, ACG and retailer QVC sold about 5,740 units of the portable power stations from October 2021 through March 2022 for between $1,000 and $1,300.

The portable power stations are high-capacity lithium-ion battery power banks with three USB-A charge ports, a USB-C fast charge port, three AC outputs, two DC outputs, a DC socket, an LCD display, a built-in flood light, and a collapsible handle. The following HALO 1000 Portable Power Stations are included in this recall:

Product Description/Color Model Number SKU UPC Stone Gray PS-1000 801108111 840056145528 Carbon PS-1000 801108112 840056145535 Desert Sand PS-1000 801108113 840056145542 Midnight Blue PS-1000 801108114 840056145559 Woodland Green PS-1000 801108115 840056145566

The model number, SKU number and UPC are located on the bottom of the product. Units sold by QVC subject to the recall were sold under QVC item number E235474.

Consumers are urged to stop using the portable power stations immediately, cut the power cord, and contact the firm for a free replacement.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

The portable power stations were imported by ZAGG and manufactured by Shenzhen DBK Electronics Co. Ltd., of China.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.