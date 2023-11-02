Grizzly Industrial Recalls Wood Lathes Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

Description:

This recall involves all G0584 and G0462 Grizzly Industrial, and the W1758 Shop Fox wood lathes. The variable-speed, electric wood lathes have a green or white bed and cast-iron legs with black accents, an extendable tool rest and a swivel headstock. Model G0584 measures 62 inches wide, 14.5 inches deep and 45.5 inches high. Models G0462 and W1758 measure 72.5 inches wide, 19 inches deep and 48 inches high. The Grizzly industrial wood lathes have the logo located on the front of the headstock and the model number on the side nameplate. The Shop Fox wood lathes have the logo located on the front of the bed, and the model on the front of the headstock and the side nameplate.