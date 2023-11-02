 Skip to main content

Grizzly Industrial Recalls Wood Lathes Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Grizzly Industrial Wood Lathe – Logo location
  • Recalled Grizzly Industrial Wood Lathe – Model Number location
  • Recalled Shop Fox Wood Lathe – Logo location
  • Recalled Shop Fox Wood Lathe – Model Number location
Name of Product:
Grizzly Industrial and Shop Fox Wood Lathes
Hazard:

The wood lathe’s cutting tool can break, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders, and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the cutting tool.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 02, 2023
Units:

About 21,300 (In addition, about 60 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Grizzly Industrial toll-free at 888-615-7944, 24 hours a day, every day, email at recalls@grizzly.com, or online at www.grizzly.com/recalls or www.grizzly.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all G0584 and G0462 Grizzly Industrial, and the W1758 Shop Fox wood lathes. The variable-speed, electric wood lathes have a green or white bed and cast-iron legs with black accents, an extendable tool rest and a swivel headstock. Model G0584 measures 62 inches wide, 14.5 inches deep and 45.5 inches high. Models G0462 and W1758 measure 72.5 inches wide, 19 inches deep and 48 inches high. The Grizzly industrial wood lathes have the logo located on the front of the headstock and the model number on the side nameplate. The Shop Fox wood lathes have the logo located on the front of the bed, and the model on the front of the headstock and the side nameplate.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood lathes and contact Grizzly Industrial for details on how to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of an upgraded faceplate, tool rest and tool rest base.

Incidents/Injuries:

Grizzly Industrial has received four reports of the cutting tool breaking, including one injury.

Sold At:
Alaska Industrial Hardware, Bibb Tool Co., Workshop Tools Inc., Bargain Supply, Big Tool Store and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, The Home Depot, Northern Tool, Hardware Sales, Optics Planet and Grizzly.com and other websites from February 2005 through January 2023 for between $400 and $1,550.
Importer(s):

Grizzly Industrial Inc., of Bellingham, Washington

Distributor(s):
Grizzly Industrial Inc., of Bellingham, Washington
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-016
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Lochinvar condensing residential boiler
Lochinvar Recalls Condensing Boilers Due to Risk of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The boiler’s flue collector can crack if exposed to a high impact event in the burner chamber, which can allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Recalled Grizzly Industrial Wood Lathe – Logo location
Grizzly Industrial Recalls Wood Lathes Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The wood lathe’s cutting tool can break, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders, and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the cutting tool.

Recalled Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide
Family Health Products Recalls Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.

Recalled Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray
CURiO Recalls Capri Blue Pet Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria (Recall Alert)

The recalled pet products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Recalled Professional Fluorescent Pink Marking Paint (Non-Lowe’s Version)
Rust-Oleum Recalls Fluorescent Pink Spray Paint Due to Injury Hazard

The can’s spray valve assembly can detach with force, posing an impact injury hazard.

Recalled Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs
Procter & Gamble Recalls Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Insect Spray Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product