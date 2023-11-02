Grizzly Industrial Recalls Wood Lathes Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The wood lathe’s cutting tool can break, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the user and bystanders, and a laceration hazard to the user who could come into direct contact with the cutting tool.
About 21,300 (In addition, about 60 were sold in Canada)
Grizzly Industrial toll-free at 888-615-7944, 24 hours a day, every day, email at recalls@grizzly.com, or online at www.grizzly.com/recalls or www.grizzly.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all G0584 and G0462 Grizzly Industrial, and the W1758 Shop Fox wood lathes. The variable-speed, electric wood lathes have a green or white bed and cast-iron legs with black accents, an extendable tool rest and a swivel headstock. Model G0584 measures 62 inches wide, 14.5 inches deep and 45.5 inches high. Models G0462 and W1758 measure 72.5 inches wide, 19 inches deep and 48 inches high. The Grizzly industrial wood lathes have the logo located on the front of the headstock and the model number on the side nameplate. The Shop Fox wood lathes have the logo located on the front of the bed, and the model on the front of the headstock and the side nameplate.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood lathes and contact Grizzly Industrial for details on how to receive a free repair kit, including shipping. The repair kit consists of an upgraded faceplate, tool rest and tool rest base.
Grizzly Industrial has received four reports of the cutting tool breaking, including one injury.
Grizzly Industrial Inc., of Bellingham, Washington
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.