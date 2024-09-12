 Skip to main content

Glen Dimplex Americas Recalls Cadet Apex72 Electric Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
Cadet-branded Apex72 Electric Heaters
Hazard:

The fan can malfunction and fail to turn on causing the unit to overheat and ignite internally, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 12, 2024
Units:

About 12,900

Consumer Contact

Glen Dimplex Americas toll-free at 866-673-9880 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at apex@glendimplexamericas.zendesk.com, online at https://www.glendimplexamericas.com/en-us/product-safety-notices/2024-APEX72-Important-Recall-Information or www.glendimplexamericas.com and click on “Product Safety Notices/Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Glen Dimplex Americas’ Cadet-branded Apex72 high wall electric heaters between 1200 and 1600 Watts. The fan-forced heaters have a white dust cover and are installed into walls a minimum of six feet off the ground. “Cadet,” the model number, and the manufacturing date in DD-MM-YY format appear on the rating label visible through the bottom of the air outlet grill. The following models and manufacturing dates are included in this recall: 

Models Manufacturing Dates
HW128 01-Mar-21 through 29-Feb-24 
HW132 01-Mar-21 through 29-Feb-24 
HW151 01-Mar-21 through 29-Feb-24 
HW162 any date older than 01-Mar-24 
HW162BP5 any date older than 01-Mar-24 
HW168 any date older than 01-Mar-24 
HW168BP5 any date older than 01-Mar-24 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Glen Dimplex for information on the free heater replacement and installation of the new heater at no cost to the consumer. Glen Dimplex Americas is working with apartment complexes and other living facilities directly to replace the recalled heaters and install replacements. For consumers who purchased and installed the recalled heater independently, Glen Dimplex Americas will provide for the installation of the replacement heater by a qualified technician at no cost to the consumer.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a heater fan malfunctioning and causing the unit to ignite. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Platt, Crescent Electric, CED and other electrical distributors nationwide from February 2014 through February 2024 for about $190.
Manufacturer(s):
Glen Dimplex Americas Ltd., of Vancouver, Washington
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-360
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recalled Cadet Apex Electric Heater
