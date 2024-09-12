Glen Dimplex Americas Recalls Cadet Apex72 Electric Heaters Due to Fire Hazard

The fan can malfunction and fail to turn on causing the unit to overheat and ignite internally, posing a fire hazard.
About 12,900
Glen Dimplex Americas toll-free at 866-673-9880 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at apex@glendimplexamericas.zendesk.com, online at https://www.glendimplexamericas.com/en-us/product-safety-notices/2024-APEX72-Important-Recall-Information or www.glendimplexamericas.com and click on “Product Safety Notices/Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Glen Dimplex Americas’ Cadet-branded Apex72 high wall electric heaters between 1200 and 1600 Watts. The fan-forced heaters have a white dust cover and are installed into walls a minimum of six feet off the ground. “Cadet,” the model number, and the manufacturing date in DD-MM-YY format appear on the rating label visible through the bottom of the air outlet grill. The following models and manufacturing dates are included in this recall:
|Models
|Manufacturing Dates
|HW128
|01-Mar-21 through 29-Feb-24
|HW132
|01-Mar-21 through 29-Feb-24
|HW151
|01-Mar-21 through 29-Feb-24
|HW162
|any date older than 01-Mar-24
|HW162BP5
|any date older than 01-Mar-24
|HW168
|any date older than 01-Mar-24
|HW168BP5
|any date older than 01-Mar-24
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Glen Dimplex for information on the free heater replacement and installation of the new heater at no cost to the consumer. Glen Dimplex Americas is working with apartment complexes and other living facilities directly to replace the recalled heaters and install replacements. For consumers who purchased and installed the recalled heater independently, Glen Dimplex Americas will provide for the installation of the replacement heater by a qualified technician at no cost to the consumer.
The firm has received one report of a heater fan malfunctioning and causing the unit to ignite. No injuries have been reported.
