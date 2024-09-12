GOETAS Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by GOETAS

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection regulations of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.
About 2,500
GOETAS via email at Atlaspool@163.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves GOETAS-branded drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The white, plastic, main pool drain covers measure about 7 inches high and have top grates that measure about 9 inches in diameter.
Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain cover; and remove, replace and dispose of the recalled drain covers. Take a photo of the recalled cover and send it to the recalling firm by email at Atlaspool@163.com to receive a full refund. Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
GuangZhouShiYiYangKangTiSheBeiYouXianGongSi, dba GOETAS, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.