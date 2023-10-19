 Skip to main content

Fortress Safe Announces Recall of Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; One Death Reported

  • Recalled Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock, Model 11B20
  • Recalled Fortress Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock, Model 44B10
  • Recalled Legend Range & Field Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock, Model 44B10L
  • Recalled Fortress Medium Personal Safe with Biometric Lock, Model 44B20
  • Recalled Fortress Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock, Model 55B20
  • Recalled Fortress Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock, Model 55B30
  • Recalled Gettysburg Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock, Model 55B30G
  • Recalled Cabela’s 4-Gun Safe with Biometric Lock, Model 4BGGBP
  • Recalled Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe, Model 55B30BP
  • Model Number is located above the barcode on the back of the recalled safe
Name of Product:
Biometric Gun Safes
Hazard:

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 19, 2023
Units:

61,000

Consumer Contact

Fortress Safe toll-free at 833-588-9181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.fortresssafe.com/biometric-product-recall.html or www.fortresssafe.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois, are announcing the recall of about 61,000 biometric gun safes due to a serious safety hazard and risk of death caused by a programming feature that can allow unauthorized access to the safes. Consumers can believe they have properly programmed the biometric feature when in fact the safe remains in the default to open mode, which can allow unauthorized users, including children, to access the safe to remove hazardous contents, including firearms. 

CPSC is aware of a recent lawsuit alleging a 12-year-old boy died from a firearm obtained from one of these safes. There have been 39 incidents of consumers reporting that their safes have been accessed by unpaired fingerprints. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key for the recalled safes being used to store firearms. Contact Fortress Safes to receive instructions on disabling the biometric feature and to receive a free replacement safe. 

The recalled gun safes are portable lock boxes, personal safes, pistol vaults, and gun cabinets with brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg, and Legend Range & Field. Model numbers can be found above the barcode on a label located on the back of the safe and on the top right corner of the original packaging. 

Safes with the following model numbers are included in this recall. 

Model #

Description

11B20

Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock

44B10

Fortress Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock

44B10L

Legend Range & Field Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock

44B20

Fortress Medium Personal Safe with Biometric Lock

55B20

Fortress Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

55B30

Fortress Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

55B30G

Gettysburg Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock

4BGGBP

Cabela’s 4 Gun Safe with Biometric Lock

55B30BP

Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe

The recalled safes were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com from January 2019 through October 2023 for between $44 and $290.

The recalled safes were manufactured in China and imported and distributed by Xpedition LLC, dba Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois.

Report incidents with these safes and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric reader in the recalled gun safes, remove the batteries, and contact Fortress to receive a free replacement safe.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC is aware of a recent lawsuit alleging a 12-year-old boy died from a firearm obtained from one of these safes. There have been 39 incidents of consumers reporting that their safes have been accessed by unpaired fingerprints.

Sold At:
The recalled safes were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com from January 2019 through October 2023 for between $44 and $290.
Importer(s):

Xpedition LLC, dba Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois

Distributor(s):
Xpedition LLC, dba Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-011

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

