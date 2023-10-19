Fortress Safe Announces Recall of Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; One Death Reported

Description:

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois, are announcing the recall of about 61,000 biometric gun safes due to a serious safety hazard and risk of death caused by a programming feature that can allow unauthorized access to the safes. Consumers can believe they have properly programmed the biometric feature when in fact the safe remains in the default to open mode, which can allow unauthorized users, including children, to access the safe to remove hazardous contents, including firearms.

CPSC is aware of a recent lawsuit alleging a 12-year-old boy died from a firearm obtained from one of these safes. There have been 39 incidents of consumers reporting that their safes have been accessed by unpaired fingerprints.

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key for the recalled safes being used to store firearms. Contact Fortress Safes to receive instructions on disabling the biometric feature and to receive a free replacement safe.

The recalled gun safes are portable lock boxes, personal safes, pistol vaults, and gun cabinets with brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg, and Legend Range & Field. Model numbers can be found above the barcode on a label located on the back of the safe and on the top right corner of the original packaging.

Safes with the following model numbers are included in this recall.

Model # Description 11B20 Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock 44B10 Fortress Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock 44B10L Legend Range & Field Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock 44B20 Fortress Medium Personal Safe with Biometric Lock 55B20 Fortress Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30 Fortress Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30G Gettysburg Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock 4BGGBP Cabela’s 4 Gun Safe with Biometric Lock 55B30BP Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe

The recalled safes were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com from January 2019 through October 2023 for between $44 and $290.

The recalled safes were manufactured in China and imported and distributed by Xpedition LLC, dba Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois.