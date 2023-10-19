Fortress Safe Announces Recall of Biometric Gun Safes Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; One Death Reported

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.
61,000
Fortress Safe toll-free at 833-588-9181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.fortresssafe.com/biometric-product-recall.html or www.fortresssafe.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois, are announcing the recall of about 61,000 biometric gun safes due to a serious safety hazard and risk of death caused by a programming feature that can allow unauthorized access to the safes. Consumers can believe they have properly programmed the biometric feature when in fact the safe remains in the default to open mode, which can allow unauthorized users, including children, to access the safe to remove hazardous contents, including firearms.
CPSC is aware of a recent lawsuit alleging a 12-year-old boy died from a firearm obtained from one of these safes. There have been 39 incidents of consumers reporting that their safes have been accessed by unpaired fingerprints.
Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key for the recalled safes being used to store firearms. Contact Fortress Safes to receive instructions on disabling the biometric feature and to receive a free replacement safe.
The recalled gun safes are portable lock boxes, personal safes, pistol vaults, and gun cabinets with brand names Fortress, Cabela’s, Gettysburg, and Legend Range & Field. Model numbers can be found above the barcode on a label located on the back of the safe and on the top right corner of the original packaging.
Safes with the following model numbers are included in this recall.
|
Model #
|
Description
|
11B20
|
Fortress Portable Safe with Biometric Lock
|
44B10
|
Fortress Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock
|
44B10L
|
Legend Range & Field Personal Safe with Pop up door and Biometric Lock
|
44B20
|
Fortress Medium Personal Safe with Biometric Lock
|
55B20
|
Fortress Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock
|
55B30
|
Fortress Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock
|
55B30G
|
Gettysburg Large Quick Access Safe with Biometric Lock
|
4BGGBP
|
Cabela’s 4 Gun Safe with Biometric Lock
|
55B30BP
|
Cabela’s Biometric Personal Safe
The recalled safes were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Scheel’s, Sportsman’s Guide, Optics Planet, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gander, Rural King, Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com from January 2019 through October 2023 for between $44 and $290.
The recalled safes were manufactured in China and imported and distributed by Xpedition LLC, dba Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois.
Report incidents with these safes and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric reader in the recalled gun safes, remove the batteries, and contact Fortress to receive a free replacement safe.
Xpedition LLC, dba Fortress Safe, of Naperville, Illinois
- Contact a media specialist.