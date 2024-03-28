 Skip to main content

Forias Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Forias Direct (Recall Alert)

Name of Product:
Forias Pack and Play Mattresses
Hazard:

The recalled mattress violates multiple provisions of the Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the thickness test, and is missing the required warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 28, 2024
Units:

About 1,900

Consumer Contact

Forias Direct by email customer.care@forias.com, or online at https://forias.com/pages/recall-information or https://forias.com and click “Recall Information” under “HELP&SUPPORT” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Forias pack and play mattresses. The mattress is a portable memory foam play yard mattress and measures about 38 inches long and 26 inches wide. There are tags on the bottom of the mattress cover and a stitched tag with the brand name “Forias”.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pack and play mattresses and discard them by cutting them in half, then send a photo of destroyed mattress to customer.care@forias.com to receive a full refund. Amazon and Forias Direct are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Amazon.com from May 2023 through August 2023 for about $36.
Retailer:

Forias Direct, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-742

Forias Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Forias Direct (Recall Alert)

