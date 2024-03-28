Forias Pack and Play Mattresses Recalled Due to Suffocation Hazard for Infants; Violations of the Federal Safety Regulation for Crib Mattresses; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Forias Direct (Recall Alert)

The recalled mattress violates multiple provisions of the Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the thickness test, and is missing the required warnings and labels. The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants.
About 1,900
Forias Direct by email customer.care@forias.com, or online at https://forias.com/pages/recall-information or https://forias.com and click “Recall Information” under “HELP&SUPPORT” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Forias pack and play mattresses. The mattress is a portable memory foam play yard mattress and measures about 38 inches long and 26 inches wide. There are tags on the bottom of the mattress cover and a stitched tag with the brand name “Forias”.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pack and play mattresses and discard them by cutting them in half, then send a photo of destroyed mattress to customer.care@forias.com to receive a full refund. Amazon and Forias Direct are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Forias Direct, of China
