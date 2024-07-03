 Skip to main content

Focusee Recalls Tideway Hair Dryers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard

Tideway Shop at collect 209-267-4999 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, email at info@tideway.shop or tidewayshopify@gmail.com, or online at https://tideway.shop/ and click on “Recall” for more information, or click on https://tideway.shop/recall.

This recall involves Tideway High-Speed Hair Dryers PRO M01 with two speed adjustments. The hair dryers come with a nozzle, and were sold in white with gold on the bottom of the handle. “Tideway” is printed on the front of the handle. The hair dryers have an LED ring on them that corresponds to the different temperature settings of the hair dryer. Red represents hot air, orange represents warm air, blue represents cold air, and green represents hot and cold cycles.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers, and contact Tideway Shop to receive a free replacement. Consumers should destroy the recalled hair dryers by unplugging the hair dryer, cutting the cord and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws, and send an image of the destroyed hair dryer to info@tideway.shop or tidewayshopify@gmail.com. Upon receipt of the photo, Focusee will send the customer a replacement hair dryer with an immersion protection device. 

None reported.

Online at TikTokShop.com, Shopify.com and other websites from November 2023 through March 2024 for about $170.
Focusee LTD, of Los Angeles, California

China
24-290

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

