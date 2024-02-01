Flat River Group Recalls Children’s Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Violation of Federal Safety Regulations for Bicycles

The bicycles do not meet U.S. safety standards for bicycles, posing crash and injury hazards to children. The 10-inch, 12-inch, and 16-inch bicycles are equipped with hand brakes but no footbrakes. The 20-inch bicycles are not equipped with a chain guard and the pedals do not come with reflectors. Federal regulations require bicycles with seat heights that measure at or below 25 inches to be equipped with foot brakes and require a full coverage chain guard, intended to prevent entrapment of clothing or body parts.
About 22,700
Flat River Group toll-free at 833-857-1010 anytime, or online at www.Flatrivergroup.com/nextgen-recall/ or www.Flatrivergroup.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves HolaBelle NextGen 10-inch, 12-inch, 16-inch and 20-inch children’s bicycles. The bicycles were sold in black, blue, red, purple and pink. The NextGen logo is printed across either the top tube or down tube of the frame on the bikes.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children, stop using them, and contact the firm for instructions on returning the bicycles for a full refund.
None reported
Flat River Group, of Belding, Michigan
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.