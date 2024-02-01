 Skip to main content

Flat River Group Recalls Children’s Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Violation of Federal Safety Regulations for Bicycles

  • Recalled NextGen 10-inch Children’s Bike (Black)
  • Recalled NextGen 12-inch Children’s Bike (Blue)
  • Recalled NextGen 16-inch Children's Bike (Pink)
  • Recalled NextGen 20-inch Children's Bike (Red)
Name of Product:
NextGen Children’s Bicycles
Hazard:

The bicycles do not meet U.S. safety standards for bicycles, posing crash and injury hazards to children. The 10-inch, 12-inch, and 16-inch bicycles are equipped with hand brakes but no footbrakes. The 20-inch bicycles are not equipped with a chain guard and the pedals do not come with reflectors. Federal regulations require bicycles with seat heights that measure at or below 25 inches to be equipped with foot brakes and require a full coverage chain guard, intended to prevent entrapment of clothing or body parts.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 01, 2024
Units:

About 22,700

Consumer Contact

Flat River Group toll-free at 833-857-1010 anytime, or online at www.Flatrivergroup.com/nextgen-recall/ or www.Flatrivergroup.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HolaBelle NextGen 10-inch, 12-inch, 16-inch and 20-inch children’s bicycles. The bicycles were sold in black, blue, red, purple and pink. The NextGen logo is printed across either the top tube or down tube of the frame on the bikes.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled bikes away from children, stop using them, and contact the firm for instructions on returning the bicycles for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Amazon, Fingerhut, Groupon, HSN, Kohls, Lowe's, Macys, Overstock, QVC, Target, Tractor Supply and Walmart from October 2020 through November 2022 for between $80 and $135.
Importer(s):

Flat River Group, of Belding, Michigan

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-104

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

