Fisher-Price Recalls Little People Mickey and Friends Figures Due to Choking Hazard

The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.