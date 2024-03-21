Fisher-Price Recalls Little People Mickey and Friends Figures Due to Choking Hazard

The heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 204,000 (In addition, about 11,000 were sold in Canada)
Fisher-Price toll-free at 855-853-6224 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx or at www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" for more information, or email at https://consumersupport.mattel.com/mattelsupport/s/create-case.
Recall Details
This recall involves the plastic Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures sold in the Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends figure pack, models HPJ88 and HTW75. The Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures are about 3 inches tall, and both have outstretched arms. The Donald Duck figure has a blue shirt with thin yellow stripes, a blue and black hat, and a red bow tie. The Daisy Duck figure has a light purple shirt, turquoise necklace and bracelet, pink shoes, and a pink hair bow. The model number is located on the bottom of the Goofy figure.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures, take them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a pre-paid return label to return the two figures and receive a $10 refund. This recall only involves the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures that are part of the figure pack.
Fisher-Price has received three reports of the heads detaching from the Donald Duck or Daisy Duck figures, including one report of a detached head in the mouth of a young child. No injuries have been reported.
