Fischer Sports Recalls Junior Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Fischer RC4 60 Junior Ski Boots - Snow
  • Recalled Fischer RC4 60 Junior Ski Boots - Rhino Grey
  • Recalled Fischer RC4 50 Junior Ski Boots - Rhino Grey
  • Recalled Fischer RC4 50 Junior Ski Boots - Snow
  • Recalled Fischer RC4 65 Junior Ski Boots - Yellow
  • Size location on bottom of ski boot
Name of Product:
Fischer RC4 Junior Ski Boots
Hazard:

The ski boot cuff can rotate, causing the lock mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
April 11, 2024
Units:

About 1,460 (In addition, about 114 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Fischer Sports US at 800-844-7810 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at juniorboot.us@fischersports.com, or online at https://www.fischersports.com/voluntary-product-update-junior-alpine-ski-boot-recall or www.fischersports.com and click on “Voluntary Product Update Junior Alpine Ski Boots Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves RC4 50, RC4 60, and RC4 65 Junior Ski Boots in sizes 21.5 to 27.5. The RC4 50 and RC4 60 were sold in Rhino Grey and Snow colors. The RC4 65 was sold in yellow. “Fischer” is printed on the lower shell on each boot, and the specific model and name is printed on the outside of the upper cuff, between the two top buckles. The size of the boot is stamped on the sole. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled RC4 Junior Ski Boots and contact Fischer Sports for instructions on how to receive a refund, a free replacement, or a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of an incident of the ski boot cuff rotated. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Ski gear stores nationwide and online at https://www.fischersports.com/us_en/ and other websites from October 2022 through February 2024 for between $200 and $275.
Manufacturer(s):
Fischer Sports US, of Auburn, New Hampshire
Importer(s):

Fischer Sports US, of Auburn, New Hampshire

Manufactured In:
Romania
Recall number:
24-191

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

