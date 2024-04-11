Fischer Sports Recalls Junior Ski Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The ski boot cuff can rotate, causing the lock mechanism to malfunction, posing a fall hazard and risk of injury to the consumer.
About 1,460 (In addition, about 114 were sold in Canada)
Fischer Sports US at 800-844-7810 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at juniorboot.us@fischersports.com, or online at https://www.fischersports.com/voluntary-product-update-junior-alpine-ski-boot-recall or www.fischersports.com and click on “Voluntary Product Update Junior Alpine Ski Boots Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RC4 50, RC4 60, and RC4 65 Junior Ski Boots in sizes 21.5 to 27.5. The RC4 50 and RC4 60 were sold in Rhino Grey and Snow colors. The RC4 65 was sold in yellow. “Fischer” is printed on the lower shell on each boot, and the specific model and name is printed on the outside of the upper cuff, between the two top buckles. The size of the boot is stamped on the sole.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled RC4 Junior Ski Boots and contact Fischer Sports for instructions on how to receive a refund, a free replacement, or a free repair.
The firm has received one report of an incident of the ski boot cuff rotated. No injuries have been reported.
Fischer Sports US, of Auburn, New Hampshire
