FeraDyne Outdoors Recalls Rhino Tree Stands Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled FeraDyne Outdoors Rhino Tree Stand Safety Harness
  • Recalled FeraDyne Outdoors Rhino Tree Stand stitching
Name of Product:
Rhino Tree Stands
Hazard:

Testing determined the safety harness does not comply with voluntary industry safety standard, ASTM F2337-21, and the stitching can rip, posing a fall hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 21, 2023
Units:

About 50,000 (In addition, about 340 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

FeraDyne Outdoors at 800-787-7589 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email at rhinostandsrecall@feradyne.com, online at www.rhinotreestandsrecall.com, or at www.feradyne.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Treestand Safety Harness with model numbers RTH-2000S and RTH-2001S which were sold as part of Rhino Tree Stands/Ladder Stands that have model numbers: RTH-100, RTH-200, RTL-100, RTL-200, RTL-300, RTL-400, RTL-1000, RTL-3000 and RTL-4000. The recalled tree stands safety harnesses have black cloth strips with a white cloth tether stitched together with orange thread. The safety harness model number is printed on a label included with each harness that says “RTH-2000S” or “RTH-2001S”. This safety harness was included in the box of the following tree-stand/ladder-stand products.

Model #

Description

RTH-100

Hang on the stand

RTH-200

Hang on the stand with shooting rail

RTL-100

16-foot ladder stand

RTL-200

16-foot ladder stand

RTL-300

18-foot ladder stand

RTL-400

22-foot ladder stand

RTL-1000

18-foot ladder stand

RTL-3000

17.5-foot XL ladder stand

RTL-4000

17.5-foot ladder stand

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tree stands and contact FeraDyne Outdoors for instructions to receive a replacement tree stand safety harness. FeraDyne will ship the replacement safety harness free of charge. Consumers will need to submit proof of destruction of the original safety harness.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Dick’s Merchandising &amp; Supply, Orscheln Farm &amp; Home, and hunting and supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from February 2021 through December 2022 for between $110 and $360.
Importer(s):

FeraDyne Outdoors, of Superior, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-066
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

