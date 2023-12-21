FeraDyne Outdoors Recalls Rhino Tree Stands Due to Fall Hazard

Testing determined the safety harness does not comply with voluntary industry safety standard, ASTM F2337-21, and the stitching can rip, posing a fall hazard to the user.
About 50,000 (In addition, about 340 were sold in Canada)
FeraDyne Outdoors at 800-787-7589 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email at rhinostandsrecall@feradyne.com, online at www.rhinotreestandsrecall.com, or at www.feradyne.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Treestand Safety Harness with model numbers RTH-2000S and RTH-2001S which were sold as part of Rhino Tree Stands/Ladder Stands that have model numbers: RTH-100, RTH-200, RTL-100, RTL-200, RTL-300, RTL-400, RTL-1000, RTL-3000 and RTL-4000. The recalled tree stands safety harnesses have black cloth strips with a white cloth tether stitched together with orange thread. The safety harness model number is printed on a label included with each harness that says “RTH-2000S” or “RTH-2001S”. This safety harness was included in the box of the following tree-stand/ladder-stand products.
Model #
Description
RTH-100
Hang on the stand
RTH-200
Hang on the stand with shooting rail
RTL-100
16-foot ladder stand
RTL-200
16-foot ladder stand
RTL-300
18-foot ladder stand
RTL-400
22-foot ladder stand
RTL-1000
18-foot ladder stand
RTL-3000
17.5-foot XL ladder stand
RTL-4000
17.5-foot ladder stand
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tree stands and contact FeraDyne Outdoors for instructions to receive a replacement tree stand safety harness. FeraDyne will ship the replacement safety harness free of charge. Consumers will need to submit proof of destruction of the original safety harness.
None reported.
FeraDyne Outdoors, of Superior, Wisconsin
