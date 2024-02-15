 Skip to main content

FeraDyne Outdoors Recalls Rhino Climbing Sticks Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Rhino 24-foot Hot Foot Climbing Stick, Model RTSL-24
Name of Product:
Rhino 24-foot Hot Foot Climbing Sticks
Hazard:

The climbing sticks can break at the weld point, posing fall and laceration hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 15, 2024
Units:

About 8,900

Consumer Contact

FeraDyne Outdoors at 800-787-7589 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email at RTSL24recall@FeraDyne.com, or online at www.RTSL24recall.com or www.feradyne.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rhino branded 24-foot Hot Foot Climbing Sticks used in game hunting. They have extended tree braces with angled steps in six four-foot stick sections. The model name “RTSL-24” and lot codes are printed on a label attached to the support pole. Lot codes with calendar year 2023 and all previous years are included in this recall. The lot codes have a two-digit year followed by a two-digit month, i.e., 2312xx, 2212xx.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled climbing sticks and contact FeraDyne to receive a full refund. Consumers can return the recalled product with a FeraDyne-provided prepaid mailer or receive instructions on how to destroy the climbing stick.

Incidents/Injuries:

FeraDyne has received nine reports of the recalled climbing sticks breaking, resulting in three reports of laceration injuries.

Sold At:
Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other sporting goods stores nationwide from January 2021 through December 2023 for about $100.
Importer(s):

FeraDyne Outdoors, LLC, of Superior, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-120

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

