FeraDyne Outdoors Recalls Rhino Climbing Sticks Due to Fall and Laceration Hazards

The climbing sticks can break at the weld point, posing fall and laceration hazards to consumers.
About 8,900
FeraDyne Outdoors at 800-787-7589 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, email at RTSL24recall@FeraDyne.com, or online at www.RTSL24recall.com or www.feradyne.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Rhino branded 24-foot Hot Foot Climbing Sticks used in game hunting. They have extended tree braces with angled steps in six four-foot stick sections. The model name “RTSL-24” and lot codes are printed on a label attached to the support pole. Lot codes with calendar year 2023 and all previous years are included in this recall. The lot codes have a two-digit year followed by a two-digit month, i.e., 2312xx, 2212xx.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled climbing sticks and contact FeraDyne to receive a full refund. Consumers can return the recalled product with a FeraDyne-provided prepaid mailer or receive instructions on how to destroy the climbing stick.
FeraDyne has received nine reports of the recalled climbing sticks breaking, resulting in three reports of laceration injuries.
FeraDyne Outdoors, LLC, of Superior, Wisconsin
