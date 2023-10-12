 Skip to main content

Family Health Products Recalls Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide
Name of Product:
Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide, 2 lb. bags
Hazard:

The recalled product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 12, 2023
Units:

About 570

Consumer Contact

Family Health Products toll-free at 833-875-0643 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email recall@familyhealthproducts.com or online at https://familyhealthproduct.com/pages/sodium-hydroxide-2-pound-bag-product-safety-recall-notice or https://familyhealthproduct.com and click on “sodium hydroxide 2 pound bag Product Safety Recall notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Family Health Products Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide products. Sodium hydroxide is commonly used for soapmaking and cleaning. The sodium hydroxide, also called lye or caustic soda, was sold in a resealable two-pound bag with “CRYSTAL CLEAR”, “SODIUM HYDROXIDE”, “Protect, Deliver, Clean”, and “NaOH” printed in large type.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children and contact Family Health Products to receive free replacement child resistant packaging and a new label. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm and Amazon.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from June 2023 through August 2023 for about $18.
Manufacturer(s):
Family Health Products Inc., Omaha, Nebraska
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-703

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide
Family Health Products Recalls Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.

Recalled Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray
CURiO Recalls Capri Blue Pet Products Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria (Recall Alert)

The recalled pet products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

Recalled Professional Fluorescent Pink Marking Paint (Non-Lowe’s Version)
Rust-Oleum Recalls Fluorescent Pink Spray Paint Due to Injury Hazard

The can’s spray valve assembly can detach with force, posing an impact injury hazard.

Recalled Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs
Procter & Gamble Recalls Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Insect Spray Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards

The aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards.

Recalled Generac GP15000E Portable Generator
Generac Recalls Portable Generators Due to Serious Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled generators’ fuel tank can fail to vent adequately from the rollover valve, causing the gas tank to build up excess pressure and expel fuel when opened, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled ADC Brand Commercial Dryer Model ADG-30X2 (coin-operated configuration)
Whirlpool Recalls Stacked Commercial Clothes Dryers Sold Under the ADC Brand Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The recalled clothes dryers can overheat and ignite the clothes load, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product