Family Health Products Recalls Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled product contains sodium hydroxide which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.
About 570
Family Health Products toll-free at 833-875-0643 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email recall@familyhealthproducts.com or online at https://familyhealthproduct.com/pages/sodium-hydroxide-2-pound-bag-product-safety-recall-notice or https://familyhealthproduct.com and click on “sodium hydroxide 2 pound bag Product Safety Recall notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Family Health Products Crystal Clear Sodium Hydroxide products. Sodium hydroxide is commonly used for soapmaking and cleaning. The sodium hydroxide, also called lye or caustic soda, was sold in a resealable two-pound bag with “CRYSTAL CLEAR”, “SODIUM HYDROXIDE”, “Protect, Deliver, Clean”, and “NaOH” printed in large type.
Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children and contact Family Health Products to receive free replacement child resistant packaging and a new label. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm and Amazon.
None reported
