Ergodyne Recalls Squids Wire Tool Attachments with Screw Gate Tool Tails Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Ergodyne Squids 3705 with Model Number
Name of Product:
Squids 3705 Wire Tool Attachments – Screw Gate Tool Tail
Hazard:

The wire tool attachment can break when dropped while tethered to a tool exceeding two pounds, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 07, 2023
Units:

About 16,570 (In addition, about 790 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ergodyne at 800-522-0520  from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at returns@ergodyne.comonline at https://www.ergodyne.com/product-recalls or at www.ergodyne.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Squids 3705 Wire Tool Attachments – Screw Gate Tool Tail. The product is used to securely tether tools to prevent them from falling on those below while working at heights. It has a 5 ¾-inch-long orange wire loop with a black and green tag. “Ergodyne” and “Model 3705” are printed on the black front tag. The back of the tag is green. They were sold in packs of six or sold as part of kits numbered 3170, 3183, 3188, and 3189. This recall only applies to model number 3705.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wire tool attachment and contact Ergodyne for a prepaid shipping label to return the product and receive a $4 refund per wire tool (up to $24 per six pack) in the form of a credit towards another Ergodyne product. Ergodyne is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Industrial and safety product distributors nationwide and online at https://www.ergodyne.com/ and other online marketplaces including Amazon.com from September 2018 through July 2023 for about $20 (pack of six) or up to about $400 (when sold as part of the kits).
Importer(s):

Tenacious Holdings Inc., dba Ergodyne, of St. Paul, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
24-728
