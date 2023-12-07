Ergodyne Recalls Squids Wire Tool Attachments with Screw Gate Tool Tails Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The wire tool attachment can break when dropped while tethered to a tool exceeding two pounds, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.
About 16,570 (In addition, about 790 were sold in Canada)
Ergodyne at 800-522-0520 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at returns@ergodyne.comonline at https://www.ergodyne.com/product-recalls or at www.ergodyne.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the home page for more information.
This recall involves the Squids 3705 Wire Tool Attachments – Screw Gate Tool Tail. The product is used to securely tether tools to prevent them from falling on those below while working at heights. It has a 5 ¾-inch-long orange wire loop with a black and green tag. “Ergodyne” and “Model 3705” are printed on the black front tag. The back of the tag is green. They were sold in packs of six or sold as part of kits numbered 3170, 3183, 3188, and 3189. This recall only applies to model number 3705.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wire tool attachment and contact Ergodyne for a prepaid shipping label to return the product and receive a $4 refund per wire tool (up to $24 per six pack) in the form of a credit towards another Ergodyne product. Ergodyne is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Tenacious Holdings Inc., dba Ergodyne, of St. Paul, Minnesota
