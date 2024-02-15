Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Description:

This recall involves select Frigidaire brand rear-controlled ranges produced from October 2023 through November 2023 with electronic control panels and the following model and serial numbers within these ranges:

Model Number Serial Number Range FCRE3052BW VF34618193 thru VF34618322 FCRE305CBW VF34601466 thru VF34601608 FCRG3051BB VF34508449 thru VF34508592, VF34521553 thru VF34521696, VF34521697 thru VF34521835 FCRG3051BW VF34504801 thru VF34504942 FCRE3062AB VF34424109 thru VF34424252 FCRG3052BW VF34510705 thru VF34510818 FCRE3052BB VF34414413 thru VF34414546, VF34600745 thru VF34600888, FCRE3052BS VF34413405 thru VF34413692 FCRE306CAS VF34410621 thru VF34410752 FCRE3062AS VF34410338 thru VF34410338, VF34413117 thru VF34413260, VF34512157 thru VF34512300, VF34512673 thru VF34512816, VF34519273 thru VF34519416 FCRG3051BS VF34316279 thru VF34316279

Consumers should visit https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information to see if their specific serial number is included in this recall. The model and serial numbers are located in the drawer beneath the oven.