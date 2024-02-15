Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

The control panel (user interface) on the ranges can detach from the unit, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards.
About 1,800 (In addition, about 130 were sold in Canada)
Electrolux Group toll-free at 877-232-6822 from 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at rangeuirecall@electrolux.com, or online at www.rangeuirecall.com or www.frigidaire.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves select Frigidaire brand rear-controlled ranges produced from October 2023 through November 2023 with electronic control panels and the following model and serial numbers within these ranges:
|Model Number
|Serial Number Range
|FCRE3052BW
|VF34618193 thru VF34618322
|FCRE305CBW
|VF34601466 thru VF34601608
|FCRG3051BB
VF34508449 thru VF34508592,
VF34521553 thru VF34521696,
VF34521697 thru VF34521835
|FCRG3051BW
|VF34504801 thru VF34504942
|FCRE3062AB
|VF34424109 thru VF34424252
|FCRG3052BW
|VF34510705 thru VF34510818
|FCRE3052BB
VF34414413 thru VF34414546,
VF34600745 thru VF34600888,
|FCRE3052BS
|VF34413405 thru VF34413692
|FCRE306CAS
|VF34410621 thru VF34410752
|FCRE3062AS
VF34410338 thru VF34410338,
VF34413117 thru VF34413260,
VF34512157 thru VF34512300,
VF34512673 thru VF34512816,
VF34519273 thru VF34519416
|FCRG3051BS
|VF34316279 thru VF34316279
Consumers should visit https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information to see if their specific serial number is included in this recall. The model and serial numbers are located in the drawer beneath the oven.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire rear-controlled ranges and contact Electrolux Group for a free repair/professional installation of a new control panel. Consumers should not use the range while awaiting the service call. Consumers should unplug the unit until repaired by an authorized servicer.
None reported.
- Contact a media specialist.