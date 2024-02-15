 Skip to main content

Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges Due to Electrical Shock and Electrocution Hazards

  • Recalled Frigidaire rear-controlled ranges
Name of Product:
Frigidaire rear-controlled ranges
Hazard:

The control panel (user interface) on the ranges can detach from the unit, posing electrical shock and electrocution hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 15, 2024
Units:

About 1,800 (In addition, about 130 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Electrolux Group toll-free at 877-232-6822 from 8:30 a.m. through 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at rangeuirecall@electrolux.com, or online at www.rangeuirecall.com or www.frigidaire.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves select Frigidaire brand rear-controlled ranges produced from October 2023 through November 2023 with electronic control panels and the following model and serial numbers within these ranges: 

Model NumberSerial Number Range
FCRE3052BWVF34618193 thru VF34618322
FCRE305CBWVF34601466 thru VF34601608
FCRG3051BB

VF34508449 thru VF34508592, 

VF34521553 thru VF34521696, 

VF34521697 thru VF34521835

FCRG3051BWVF34504801 thru VF34504942
FCRE3062ABVF34424109 thru VF34424252
FCRG3052BWVF34510705 thru VF34510818
FCRE3052BB

VF34414413 thru VF34414546, 

VF34600745 thru VF34600888, 

FCRE3052BSVF34413405 thru VF34413692
FCRE306CASVF34410621 thru VF34410752
FCRE3062AS

VF34410338 thru VF34410338, 

VF34413117 thru VF34413260, 

VF34512157 thru VF34512300, 

VF34512673 thru VF34512816, 

VF34519273 thru VF34519416 

FCRG3051BSVF34316279 thru VF34316279

 

Consumers should visit https://www.frigidaire.com/en/frigidaire-recall-information to see if their specific serial number is included in this recall. The model and serial numbers are located in the drawer beneath the oven.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Frigidaire rear-controlled ranges and contact Electrolux Group for a free repair/professional installation of a new control panel. Consumers should not use the range while awaiting the service call. Consumers should unplug the unit until repaired by an authorized servicer.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide and online from October 2023 through December 2023 for between $790 and $1,050.
Manufacturer(s):
Electrolux Home Products, Inc. of Charlotte, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-117
