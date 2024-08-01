ECHO Recalls Gas-Powered Backpack Blowers Due to Fire Hazard

The fuel supply line can leak gas, posing a fire hazard.
About 3,900
ECHO at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at www.echo-usa.com/customer-support, or visit www.echo-usa.com/recall or go to www.echo-usa.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the site.
Recall Details
This recall involves two ECHO 59.7cc gas-powered backpack blowers with the model numbers PB-5810H and PB-5810T. These blowers are designed for residential and commercial use. The blowers are orange and black in color, and "ECHO" is printed on the starter recoil housing. Model and serial numbers are located on a label near the right side of the black blower fan housing. This recall includes the following serial numbers:
|Model Number
|Serial Number Range
|PB-5810H
|P61312001001 to P61312002590
|PB-5810T
|P61212001001 to P61212004155
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blowers, and contact an authorized ECHO dealer (www.echo-usa.com/store-locator) to schedule an appointment to bring the ECHO gas-powered backpack blower in for free installation of a new replacement fuel line. ECHO is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
