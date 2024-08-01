 Skip to main content

ECHO Recalls Gas-Powered Backpack Blowers Due to Fire Hazard

  • Recalled ECHO Blower, Model Number PB-5810H
  • Recalled ECHO Blower, Model Number PB-5810T
  • Recalled ECHO Blower serial number location
Name of Product:
ECHO gas-powered backpack blowers
Hazard:

The fuel supply line can leak gas, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 01, 2024
Units:

About 3,900

Consumer Contact

ECHO at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at www.echo-usa.com/customer-support, or visit www.echo-usa.com/recall or go to www.echo-usa.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the site.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two ECHO 59.7cc gas-powered backpack blowers with the model numbers PB-5810H and PB-5810T. These blowers are designed for residential and commercial use. The blowers are orange and black in color, and "ECHO" is printed on the starter recoil housing. Model and serial numbers are located on a label near the right side of the black blower fan housing. This recall includes the following serial numbers:

Model NumberSerial Number Range
PB-5810H                                                           P61312001001 to P61312002590
PB-5810TP61212001001 to P61212004155
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blowers, and contact an authorized ECHO dealer (www.echo-usa.com/store-locator) to schedule an appointment to bring the ECHO gas-powered backpack blower in for free installation of a new replacement fuel line. ECHO is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Golden Eagle Distributing Company, of Rocklin, California, and independent dealers nationwide from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $430.
Manufacturer(s):
ECHO Inc., of Lake Zurich, Illinois
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-329
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
