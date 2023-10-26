Dorel Juvenile Group Recalls Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

Description:

This recall involves Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers with model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML. The activity centers have a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps. The activity centers are sold in blue and pink, and feature two removable toy animals on the play tray at the front of the seat as well as two toy animals hanging from the front two poles. The activity centers can be adjusted to three different heights.