Doosan Bobcat North America Recalls Bobcat and Kubota Stand-On Zero Turn Lawnmowers Due to Crash and Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Bobcat ZS4061SK
  • Recalled Kubota SZ22NC-48-2
  • Recalled Bobcat Serial Number Label
Name of Product:
Bobcat-branded and Kubota-branded stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers
Hazard:

The dampers installed on the steering system of the mower can prevent the control levers from returning to the neutral position and the Operator Presence switch will not activate and stop the engine and blades, posing crash and laceration hazards to the operator or bystanders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 26, 2023
Units:

About 830 (In addition, about 30 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Doosan Bobcat North America (for Bobcat lawnmowers) toll-free at 800-743-4340 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.bobcat.com/na/en/parts-service/service/recalls or www.bobcat.com and click on Recalls for more information. Kubota Tractor Corp. (for Kubota lawnmowers) at 888-458-2682 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://kubotaservice.my.site.com/public/contactform or https://www.kubotausa.com/service-support/safety/safety-notices for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Bobcat-branded and Kubota-branded stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers. The Bobcat stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are black and white with the Bobcat name and logo on an orange background. They also have orange wheel wells. The Kubota stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are orange and black with the Kubota name in white and orange wheel wells. The following model and serial numbers, located on the right side of the frame just above the operator platform, are included in this recall.

Bobcat:  

MODEL

SERIAL NUMBER

ZS4036

999400100961 thru 999400100973 999400100975 thru 999400101046 999400101049 thru 999400101053 999400101055

ZS4036
SJAU

9994001AU80157 thru 9994001AU80165 
9994001AU80168 thru 9994001AU80169

ZS4048

999400201096 thru 999400201170

ZS4048
SFAU

9994002AU00141 thru 9994002AU00145

ZS4052

999400301247 thru 999400301380 999400301382 thru 999400301385 999400301387 thru 999400301397

ZS4052
SKAU

9994003AU00125

ZS4061

999400400750 thru 999400400822 999400400826 thru 999400400831 999400400833 thru 999400400834 999400400836 thru 999400400838

ZS4061
SKAU

9994004AU00111 thru 9994004AU00112

Kubota: 

MODEL

SERIAL NUMBER

SZ19NC-36-2

14490 thru 14517
14618 thru 14620
14678 thru 14679 
14803 thru 14818
14835 thru 14850
14856 thru 14857
14922 thru 14927
15051 thru 15062

SZ22NC-48-2

14380
14401 thru 14412
14566 thru 14568
14666 thru 14677
14695 thru 14700
14706 thru 14711
14790 thru 14796
14858 thru 14869
14928 thru 14931
15030 thru 15044

SZ26NC-52-2

14429 thru 14446
14466 thru 14471
14474
14484 thru 14489
14577 thru 14609
14692 thru 14694
14701 thru 14705
14712 thru 14717
14780 thru 14783
14872 thru 14888
14892
14921
14944 thru 14967
14992 thru 15007

SZ26NC-61-2

14417 thru 14425
14475 thru 14483
14622 thru 14643
14718
14763 thru 14771
14893 thru 14904
14971 thru 14991
15014 thru 15026

SZ19-36-2CAD

14558 thru 14565, 14801

SZ22-48-2CAD

14569 thru 14576, 14870 thru 14871, 15045

SZ26-61-2CAD

15009 thru 15013, 15029
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and contact Doosan Bobcat North America or Kubota Tractor Corp for a free inspection and repair. The firms are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Bobcat and Kubota dealers nationwide from March 2023 through August 2023 for between $9,300 and $11,300.
Manufacturer(s):
Doosan Bobcat North America, of West Fargo, North Dakota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-706
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Bobcat ZS4061SK
Doosan Bobcat North America Recalls Bobcat and Kubcat Stand-On Zero Turn Lawnmowers Due to Crash and Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

