Doosan Bobcat North America Recalls Bobcat and Kubota Stand-On Zero Turn Lawnmowers Due to Crash and Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert)

The dampers installed on the steering system of the mower can prevent the control levers from returning to the neutral position and the Operator Presence switch will not activate and stop the engine and blades, posing crash and laceration hazards to the operator or bystanders.
About 830 (In addition, about 30 were sold in Canada)
Doosan Bobcat North America (for Bobcat lawnmowers) toll-free at 800-743-4340 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.bobcat.com/na/en/parts-service/service/recalls or www.bobcat.com and click on Recalls for more information. Kubota Tractor Corp. (for Kubota lawnmowers) at 888-458-2682 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://kubotaservice.my.site.com/public/contactform or https://www.kubotausa.com/service-support/safety/safety-notices for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bobcat-branded and Kubota-branded stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers. The Bobcat stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are black and white with the Bobcat name and logo on an orange background. They also have orange wheel wells. The Kubota stand-on zero-turn lawnmowers are orange and black with the Kubota name in white and orange wheel wells. The following model and serial numbers, located on the right side of the frame just above the operator platform, are included in this recall.
Bobcat:
|
MODEL
|
SERIAL NUMBER
|
ZS4036
|
999400100961 thru 999400100973 999400100975 thru 999400101046 999400101049 thru 999400101053 999400101055
|
ZS4036
|
9994001AU80157 thru 9994001AU80165
|
ZS4048
|
999400201096 thru 999400201170
|
ZS4048
|
9994002AU00141 thru 9994002AU00145
|
ZS4052
|
999400301247 thru 999400301380 999400301382 thru 999400301385 999400301387 thru 999400301397
|
ZS4052
|
9994003AU00125
|
ZS4061
|
999400400750 thru 999400400822 999400400826 thru 999400400831 999400400833 thru 999400400834 999400400836 thru 999400400838
|
ZS4061
|
9994004AU00111 thru 9994004AU00112
Kubota:
|
MODEL
|
SERIAL NUMBER
|
SZ19NC-36-2
|
14490 thru 14517
|
SZ22NC-48-2
|
14380
|
SZ26NC-52-2
|
14429 thru 14446
|
SZ26NC-61-2
|
14417 thru 14425
|
SZ19-36-2CAD
|
14558 thru 14565, 14801
|
SZ22-48-2CAD
|
14569 thru 14576, 14870 thru 14871, 15045
|
SZ26-61-2CAD
|
15009 thru 15013, 15029
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and contact Doosan Bobcat North America or Kubota Tractor Corp for a free inspection and repair. The firms are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
