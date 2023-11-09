DR Power Equipment Recalls Tow-Behind Field & Brush Mowers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The exhaust pipe can break and cause damage to the unit due to excessive heat, especially in the presence of dry cuttings or spilled fuel, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 2,930 (In addition, 102 were sold in Canada)
DR Power Equipment at 800-854-1565 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@DRPower.com or online at http://lvtbrc.com/ or www.drpower.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DR Power Equipment and Generac brand tow-behind field and brush mowers. The following model and serial numbers, printed on a white label that is on the rear frame of the mower near the right rear tire, are included in this recall.
|
Name
|
Model Number
|
Serial Number Range
|
DR Power Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower
|
TB 25044B EN
|
All serial numbers beginning with TB2, plus 3002188267 to 30024310751
|
|
TB 25044B ENC
|
30030052232 to 3004525033
|
|
TB 25044B ENR
|
3004734233, 3004835965, 3005064288, 3005471720, 3005548665, 3007678624, 3008122643
|
|
TBM 20A ED TDVE OF1
|
All serial numbers beginning with TB; in addition, 300275210
|
|
TBM 20A EN TDVE OD3
|
All
|
|
TBM 20A EN TDVE OF3
TBM20AENTDVEOF3
|
All
3002188263 to 3002490281
|
Generac Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower
|
TB 25044GENG
|
3003540054 to 3004428691
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact DR Power Equipment for a prorated refund or credit toward a new DR Power product. The prorated refund or credit will be determined based on the age of the unit. DR Power is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 14 reports of fires causing damage to the mowers.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
