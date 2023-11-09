 Skip to main content

DR Power Equipment Recalls Tow-Behind Field & Brush Mowers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  Recalled DR Power Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower
  Recalled Generac Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower
Name of Product:
Tow-Behind Field & Brush Mowers
Hazard:

The exhaust pipe can break and cause damage to the unit due to excessive heat, especially in the presence of dry cuttings or spilled fuel, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 09, 2023
Units:

About 2,930 (In addition, 102 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DR Power Equipment at 800-854-1565 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@DRPower.com or online at http://lvtbrc.com/ or www.drpower.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DR Power Equipment and Generac brand tow-behind field and brush mowers. The following model and serial numbers, printed on a white label that is on the rear frame of the mower near the right rear tire, are included in this recall.

Name

Model Number 

Serial Number Range

DR Power Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower

TB 25044B EN

All serial numbers beginning with TB2, plus 3002188267 to 30024310751

 

TB 25044B ENC

30030052232 to 3004525033

 

TB 25044B ENR

3004734233, 3004835965, 3005064288, 3005471720, 3005548665, 3007678624, 3008122643

 

TBM 20A ED TDVE OF1

All serial numbers beginning with TB; in addition, 300275210

 

TBM 20A EN TDVE OD3

All

 

TBM 20A EN TDVE OF3

TBM20AENTDVEOF3

All

3002188263 to 3002490281

Generac Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mower

TB 25044GENG

3003540054 to 3004428691
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact DR Power Equipment for a prorated refund or credit toward a new DR Power product. The prorated refund or credit will be determined based on the age of the unit. DR Power is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 14 reports of fires causing damage to the mowers.

Sold At:
Authorized DR Power Equipment dealers nationwide and online at drpower.com and Generac.com from November 2015 through April 2021 for between $3,400 and $4,000.
Manufacturer(s):
DR Power Equipment, of South Burlington, Vermont, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin (through January 2018) and Generac Power Systems, Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin (after January 2018).
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-022
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

