 Skip to main content

Crate & Barrel Recalls Hampshire Cribs Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Crib - Blush
  • Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Crib - Gray
  • Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Crib - White
  • Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Crib - Olive
  • Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Crib - Natural Brown
  • Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Cribs – label on the mattress support board with SKU number
Name of Product:
Crate & Barrel Hampshire Cribs
Hazard:

The mattress support pins can become loose and allow the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
April 25, 2024
Units:

About 3,200 (In addition, about 120 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Crate & Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, or visit online at www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandkids.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Crate & Barrel Hampshire Cribs. The cribs were sold in blush, olive, white, gray and natural brown colors. The cribs have one of the following SKU numbers 246898, 534758, 534987, 535020 and 405394 along with the brand “Crate&Barrel” listed on a label located on the mattress support board.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Crate & Barrel for a free repair or full refund. Crate & Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of incidents of the mattress support pins becoming loose. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online only at Crateandbarrel.com from June 2022 through November 2023 for between $600 and $800.
Importer(s):

Euromarket Designs Inc., d/b/a Crate & Barrel, of Northbrook, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-209
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Crate & Barrel Hampshire Crib - Blush
Crate & Barrel Recalls Hampshire Cribs Due to Fall Hazard

The mattress support pins can become loose and allow the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard to children.

Recalled Sant and Abel Children's Henley Two-Piece Pajama Sets (Sky Blue Stripe, Peony Stripe, Red Stripe, Navy Stripe, Wreath, Horse, Christmas, Candy Cane and Daisy)
Sant and Abel Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children.

Recalled Gasaciods Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmet (Blue - front view)
Gasaciods Children’s Helmets Recalled Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Safety Regulation for Bicycle Helmets; Imported by Fengwang Sports; Sold Exclusively on Temu.com

The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, dynamic strength of retention system, impact attenuation, and certification requirements in violation of the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled BRS liquid fuel bottles - front
BRS Liquid Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning and Burn Hazard; Violation of the Children’s Gasoline Burn Prevention Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Huenco

The portable fuel bottles do not meet the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act (CGBPA). The closure for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn and poisoning to children.

Recalled Yoto Mini
Yoto Recalls Yoto Mini Speakers for Children Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The speaker’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Recalled Classic Rosé Baby Nest, SKU 154200
Zazaba International Recalls Grão de Gente Baby Nests Due to Suffocation Risk and Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Zazaba.com

The recalled baby nests violate the safety requirements of CPSC’s Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products, posing a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants. The failures include not having a stand and not meeting the requirements for side height, sleeping pad thickness, and fabric-sided openings. The product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. 

Additionally, the baby nest designs with head pillows violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act of 2021’s ban on inclined sleepers for infants because their sleep surfaces are inclined greater than ten degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product