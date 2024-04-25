Crate & Barrel Recalls Hampshire Cribs Due to Fall Hazard

The mattress support pins can become loose and allow the mattress to fall, posing a fall hazard to children.
About 3,200 (In addition, about 120 were sold in Canada)
Crate & Barrel at 800-967-6696 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, or visit online at www.crateandbarrel.com/customer-service/product-recalls or www.crateandkids.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Crate & Barrel Hampshire Cribs. The cribs were sold in blush, olive, white, gray and natural brown colors. The cribs have one of the following SKU numbers 246898, 534758, 534987, 535020 and 405394 along with the brand “Crate&Barrel” listed on a label located on the mattress support board.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Crate & Barrel for a free repair or full refund. Crate & Barrel is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 12 reports of incidents of the mattress support pins becoming loose. No injuries have been reported.
Euromarket Designs Inc., d/b/a Crate & Barrel, of Northbrook, Illinois
