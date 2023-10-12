Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively through Amazon; Distributed by Far Success Trading

The metal blades of the auger of the ice maker can break, resulting in small pieces of metal going into the ice basket, posing a laceration hazard.
About 8,800
Far Success Trading toll-free at 855-992-2888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at replacement@gevi.com or online at https://household.gevi.com/pages/replace or at https://household.gevi.com/ and click on “Recall Information” located on the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers with model number GIMN-1102 and a date code of before June 1, 2022. The model number and date code are listed on the product label on the back of the unit. The ice makers are stainless steel and with a white, black or blue exterior top and come with an ice basket, ice scooper and a 1/4'' water inlet hose. They measure about 10 inches wide and 17 inches high.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Countertop Nugget Ice Makers manufactured before June 1, 2022, and contact Far Success Trading Limited to receive a free replacement. The firm will provide instructions to disable your present ice maker, which should then be disposed of. Far Success Trading Limited is notifying all known purchasers directly. Consumers should send a photo of the product label on the back of their present ice maker to the email address or website designated above by Far Success Trading Limited.
The firm has received 263 reports of incidents of metal blades breaking off the auger and the broken blades then going into the ice basket. No injuries have been reported.
