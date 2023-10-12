 Skip to main content

Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively through Amazon; Distributed by Far Success Trading

  • Recalled Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (w/ black top)
  • Recalled Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (w/ blue top)
  • Recalled Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (w/ white top)
  • The model number and date code are listed on the product label on the back of the recalled unit
Name of Product:
Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers
Hazard:

The metal blades of the auger of the ice maker can break, resulting in small pieces of metal going into the ice basket, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 12, 2023
Units:

About 8,800

Consumer Contact

Far Success Trading toll-free at 855-992-2888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at replacement@gevi.com or online at https://household.gevi.com/pages/replace or at https://household.gevi.com/ and click on “Recall Information” located on the home page for more information.    

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gevi Household Countertop Nugget Ice Makers with model number GIMN-1102 and a date code of before June 1, 2022. The model number and date code are listed on the product label on the back of the unit. The ice makers are stainless steel and with a white, black or blue exterior top and come with an ice basket, ‎ice scooper and a 1/4'' water inlet hose. They measure about 10 inches wide and 17 inches high.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Countertop Nugget Ice Makers manufactured before June 1, 2022, and contact Far Success Trading Limited to receive a free replacement. The firm will provide instructions to disable your present ice maker, which should then be disposed of. Far Success Trading Limited is notifying all known purchasers directly. Consumers should send a photo of the product label on the back of their present ice maker to the email address or website designated above by Far Success Trading Limited.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 263 reports of incidents of metal blades breaking off the auger and the broken blades then going into the ice basket. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com from January 2022 through July 2022 for between $300 and $400.
Distributor(s):
Far Success Trading Limited, of Hong Kong
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
24-008
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Countertop Nugget Ice Maker (w/ black top)
Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively through Amazon; Distributed by Far Success Trading

The metal blades of the auger of the ice maker can break, resulting in small pieces of metal going into the ice basket, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Secura air fryer SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E)
Secura Recalls Air Fryers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

A wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Stainless Steel 30-inch 4 Burner Gas Cooktop
Electrolux Group Recalls Frigidaire Gas Cooktops Due to Risk of Gas Leak, Fire Hazard

Plastic control knobs with a black shaft on the cooktop can crack or break during use, posing a risk of gas leak, fire hazard.

Recalled Carboy
Saxco International Recalls Carboys Due to Laceration Hazard

The glass can break due to improper cooling processes, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Recalled Bella 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker, Item No. 14467
Sensio Recalls Bella, Bella Pro Series, Cooks and Crux Electric and Stovetop Pressure Cookers Due to Burn Hazard

The pressure cooker’s lid can unlock and be removed during use, causing the hot contents to unexpectedly splash out, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled Boost The Mood Ceramic Mug
Boost The Mood Ceramic Mugs Recalled by Michael Giordano International Due to Fire Hazard

The ceramic mugs are mislabeled as microwave safe. If microwaved, the metallic print on the mug can spark, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product